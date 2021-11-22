Ben Hobbs chats to Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on the Draft Countdown show. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

VICTORIA Country midfield bull Ben Hobbs has given a strong indication to where he thinks he might fall in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Monday, Hobbs said a couple of clubs with selections high in the first round had shown genuine interest.

"I've met with the Tigers pretty recently and they showed a little bit of interest and that could potentially happen," Hobbs said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Which three clubs have shown the most interest in Ben Hobbs? Top prospect Ben Hobbs talks to the NAB AFL Draft Countdown show about which teams he's been chatting to recently

"And maybe Freo as well could be a possibility."

Fremantle currently has picks six and eight, with Richmond sandwiched between at No.7.



Hobbs, from Horsham, said Hawthorn (No.5) had shown more interest than Adelaide at four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Ben Hobbs can do Watch the best highlights from Ben Hobbs ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

"I definitely think I can make an impact early," he said.

"I want to be a strong player straight away."