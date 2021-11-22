VICTORIA Country midfield bull Ben Hobbs has given a strong indication to where he thinks he might fall in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Draft.
Speaking on AFL.com.au's NAB AFL Draft Countdown show on Monday, Hobbs said a couple of clubs with selections high in the first round had shown genuine interest.
"I've met with the Tigers pretty recently and they showed a little bit of interest and that could potentially happen," Hobbs said.
"And maybe Freo as well could be a possibility."
Fremantle currently has picks six and eight, with Richmond sandwiched between at No.7.
Hobbs, from Horsham, said Hawthorn (No.5) had shown more interest than Adelaide at four.
"I definitely think I can make an impact early," he said.
"I want to be a strong player straight away."