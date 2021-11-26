West Coast's Jack Redden in action against Fremantle in R22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is hopeful midfielder Jack Redden will be able to resume training in January after undergoing recent shoulder surgery.

Redden, who reported soreness during the off-season, was sent for a shoulder clean-up last month, with an expected recovery time of 10-12 weeks.

The club does not expect the setback to rule the senior onballer out for the start of the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, no decision has been made on the immediate playing future of All-Australian defender Brad Sheppard.

There is doubt surrounding the 30-year-old's ability to play on next year after multiple concussions in the second half of last season.

Sheppard has reportedly battled ongoing symptoms after missing the final round of the season with delayed concussion arising from the round 22 loss to Fremantle.

Eagle comes off second best after sickening head clash Brad Sheppard has come off the ground after clashing heads with Carlton's Adam Saad

The valuable defender, who has played 216 games, conceded in August that he had started worrying about his long-term health as a result of head knocks.

While several senior Eagles, including former skipper Shannon Hurn, have reported for pre-season early, Sheppard and Redden have been absent this week.

Senior midfielder Andrew Gaff and captain Luke Shuey have also returned to the club early but limited their involvement to jogging and walking laps.

Midfielder Dom Sheed, defender Tom Barrass and small forward Jamie Cripps are other senior players back in training early, while Willie Rioli has resumed with the main group.