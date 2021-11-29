RICHMOND has released fresh images of a lean and mean Dustin Martin as the superstar Tiger continues his comeback from the serious kidney injury he suffered in the club's round 18 clash with Brisbane.

While Martin is set to return to full training in January, the sight of a trimmed-down Dusty on the track has Tiger fans salivating and celebrating with the three-time Norm Smith medallist expected to spearhead Richmond's midfield in 2022.

Martin has lost 10kg and was placed on a fruit diet after his bone-crunching collision with Mitch Robinson.

The bruising hit (watch it in the player below) put the 30-year-old in a Queensland hospital for nine days, and he spent time in the state after his release to begin his rehabilitation.

The initial forecast saw Martin unable to participate in contact training for three months.



"He has lost a little bit of weight, (because) he has had to manage his diet (for his) health a little bit over the last couple of weeks and will do over the next three to four weeks as well," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge said in August.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty grimaces in agony after crunching hit Dustin Martin goes down after colliding into Mitch Robinson in this massive blow

Veteran Shane Edwards and the injury-cursed Dion Prestia were also at the session, as Richmond unveiled draftees Josh Gibcus (pick No.9), Tom Brown (17), Tyler Sonsie (28), Sam Banks (29), and Judson Clarke (30).



Prestia and defender Noah Balta were recently in isolation after contracting COVID, but both have returned in full health after completing 10 days in quarantine.

In other news, the club has reported an operating profit of $2.5 million for the financial year, generated from a revenue base of $73.8 million.

Richmond president Peggy O'Neal thanked the club's signed-up fans after another record membership of 105,084 was recorded.

"The club has worked incredibly hard to build a position of strength that gives our football programs the best chance to succeed. Our people – inside the club and out – refuse to bend, let alone be broken. That collective strength is what defines the Richmond Football Club and why I think we have so much to look forward to," O'Neal said.

"The strength of our balance sheet is particularly important right now as we move towards the redevelopment of Punt Road Oval – a project that is critical to our future."