Jordan De Goey during an official Collingwood photo shoot on March 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey's United States court case has been adjourned until January after the Collingwood player appeared via video link.

The 25-year-old's AFL career with the Magpies hangs in the balance after a night out in New York in October resulted in him charged with assault.

Represented by lawyer Jacob Kaplan, De Goey on Thursday learned a decision on the charges will be handed down on January 18.



The midfielder-forward was stood down by Collingwood soon after the alleged incident at a Halloween-themed party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on October 30.

The New York nightclub where the alleged incident took place. Picture: Screenshot

But Collingwood has revealed that club officials met with De Goey earlier this week and the player would continue to receive full pay and receive welfare support services.

The club said in a statement: "It would continues to assess the course of the case against Jordan and awaits meaningful developments that will allow for a more complete review of the facts. Until that time Jordan will remain stood down."

De Goey also faced a charge of forcible touching but that was dropped only days after his arrest.

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at the W Training Facility in California in an attempt to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 AFL season.

Jordan De Goey training in the off-season. Picture: Instagram

After returning to Australia on November 30, De Goey has been seeking alternative avenues to keep training as he is barred from attending Collingwood's headquarters.

On Wednesday night, he trained with local Bellarine Peninsula club Leopold, coached by former Collingwood assistant Garry Hocking.