CARLTON defender Liam Stocker is expected to be sidelined for the next 12 weeks with a medium-grade syndesmosis injury.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury after getting his ankle caught in a tackle at training, with scans confirming surgery would be the most effective approach for recovery.

Carlton's football boss Brad Lloyd said the club would continue to monitor Stocker's rehabilitation over the coming months.

Liam Stocker flies during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park in December, 2021. Picture: carltonfc.com.au

"It's disappointing news for Liam but these experiences are part of footy and we know with his tremendous work ethic, he will throw everything into his rehabilitation over this next period," Lloyd said.

"Our AFL side is about to commence the three-week break over Christmas, so that will give Liam time to start his recovery from surgery."



More to come ...