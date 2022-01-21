Collingwood's Jordan De Goey walks out for training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

JORDAN De Goey has returned to training at Collingwood, completing the majority of Friday morning's session at the Holden Centre in warm conditions.

De Goey was stood down by Collingwood after a night out in New York resulted in him charged with assault following an alleged incident at a Halloween-themed party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on October 30.

Collingwood lifted its ban on De Goey attending the club's headquarters on Thursday evening after receiving a written agreement that the 25-year-old would plead guilty to a second-degree harassment violation.

All other charges would be dropped, and no criminal conviction would be recorded under the proposed settlement, the club said.

De Goey must also undertake ongoing support from health professionals and commit to permanent, part-time work with the Salvation Army.

De Goey began Friday morning's session with his teammates, before a brief discussion with new coach Craig McRae.

Jordan De Goey and Collingwood coach Craig McRae at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

He took part in all drills and was encouraged throughout the session by fellow Magpies players, particularly after snapping a sharp goal during a forward-line exercise.

He appeared to be in good physical condition and showed no ill-effects of training independently during his two-and-a-half month exile from the club.

The session finished with a full-ground match simulation session but De Goey headed inside while the rest of his teammates took part in the hitout.

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey kicks at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Jordan De Goey chats with Collingwood teammate Jeremy Howe at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey in action at training on January 21, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Jordan De Goey (centre) and his teammates listen to coaching instructions on January 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In De Goey's most recent New York court appearance via video link, on Wednesday morning, the judge adjourned the case to give the parties time to negotiate on a likely plea deal on a second-degree harassment charge.

The case was adjourned until January 28.

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at the W Training Facility in California in an attempt to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 AFL season.

After returning to Australia on November 30, De Goey had been seeking alternative avenues to keep training as he was barred from attending Collingwood's headquarters.

De Goey has played 118 games and kicked 155 goals for Collingwood after debuting in 2015.

He finished fourth in the club's best-and-fairest award this year, capturing close to career-best form in the second half of the campaign.