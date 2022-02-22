WEST Coast midfielder Dom Sheed says the Eagles remain supportive of premiership forward Jack Darling during his exile from the club, even if they cannot support his decision to not yet receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Darling has been training away from the club for more than a month and his playing future hangs in the balance after the League's deadline for players to receive two COVID-19 vaccinations passed on Friday.

The Eagles, who have been patient and supportive of Darling as a club publicly, are now expected to consider what to do with his list spot, with the option to relegate him to the inactive list.

Sheed said the players would like "clarity" on the situation less than a month out from their season opener against Gold Coast, but they remained supportive of Darling as a teammate.

Dom Sheed looks to handball during West Coast's intra-club game on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's his personal decision and he's working through some things at the moment," Sheed said on Tuesday.

"The players support him and reach out to him where possible.

"It's his decision. everyone's got a decision whether they get the vaccine or not, and he's decided not to.

"It's hard to support his decision, but we support him as an individual."

West Coast players in action during an intra-club game on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The next major deadline looming for Darling is May 18, when the AFL's COVID-19 vaccination policy allows clubs to exercise any legal right they may have to terminate a player's contract.

The star forward has not received a medical exemption for the AFL, meaning he is unable to fulfil his contractual obligations as a listed player.

While hopeful Darling will meet the AFL's COVID-19 vaccination requirements, the Eagles are preparing to start the season without the 29-year-old.

Premiership defender Tom Barrass has been trialled as a forward and appears likely to play there in Friday night's practice match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

FANTASY POSITIONS Gun forwards lose status, No.1 defender wide open

The Eagles are also trialling WAFL key forwards Tyler Keitel and Hugh Dixon, with the option of adding one or both during the NAB AFL Pre-Season Rookie Draft.

Sheed denied Darling's absence was disrupting for the players but conceded the 2021 leading goalkicker, who has booted 450 career goals in 236 games, was a difficult player for any club to replace./p>