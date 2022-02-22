Nathan Freeman in action for Frankston against Coburg in the VFL in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has signed former St Kilda and Collingwood midfielder Nathan Freeman to its SANFL squad for the 2022 season.

Freeman, 26, was a top-10 draft pick who battled injuries during his AFL career but was rewarded for his strong VFL season in 2021 by being invited to train with Gold Coast this pre-season.

Adelaide SANFL coach Michael Godden said adding a player of Freeman’s calibre to the club was testament to the program and a huge boost for the team.

Nathan Freeman in action at Gold Coast training on December 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are thrilled to have Nathan sign with us and we think he will be a fantastic addition to our midfield," Godden said.

"Nathan has had his fair share of setbacks with injury but he has worked so hard to get his body right and has shown a lot of resilience, and he has plenty of good football ahead of him.

"He also has a wealth of experience and knowledge that he can share with our young players so we are excited to get started with him."