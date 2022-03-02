COLLINGWOOD pair Jordan De Goey and Jeremy Howe remain in contention to make the trip to face Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series as they search for some game time ahead of round one.

The pair didn't face Hawthorn in last Friday's practice match in Morwell due to injury, but both trained strongly on Wednesday morning and will undergo a fitness test on Friday before the Magpies select a squad to face the Giants.

De Goey broke his ribs in match simulation a few weeks ago but has still been able to complete the bulk of training, while Howe strained his groin in Collingwood's intraclub last month.

Jeremy Howe looks on during Collingwood's official photo day on March 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies will be without young gun Isaac Quaynor this weekend due to concussion protocols, with key defender Jordan Roughead expected to miss at least the first month of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last month.

New Collingwood assistant coach Brendon Bolton said the club would make a decision on De Goey and Howe on Friday, with the Magpies expecting to use 23 or 24 players – they can pick 26 – against Greater Western Sydney.

"He [De Goey] trained well today and that's really pleasing and promising, so hopefully gets through the week and is a chance to play," Bolton told reporters at the Holden Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"He has to be cleared by the medicos and see how he's progressing, but he trained well today and we'll have a medical meeting later in the week and see how he comes up. The medical team will make the right call in consultation with Jordy. That's probably me being positive after what I saw today.

"He [Howe] trained quite well today, but he's in the same boat as Jordan. If he gets through the week then hopefully, he's a chance. The simple message is we'll assess later in the week."

Jordan De Goey in action at Pies training on February 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Mason Cox put his hand up for a return to senior football in round one after kicking three goals in an impressive performance against the Hawks, hours after the AFL ticked off his request to wear prescription sunglasses in games this season.

"Jeez, he's right in contention," Bolton said. "I'm not the senior coach so I don't rubber stamp it, but he gave us a great contest up forward and in the ruck as well. He played both of those roles quite strongly first up. Still another game to go and a bit more match sim, but it's a nice start and he'll be feeling pretty confident.

"He's pretty similar to the whole group: I've just found them so receptive to want to learn and improve. He got some reward on the weekend in terms of some goals, but there will be some games where he doesn't get rewarded with goals and we've got to understand key forwards sometimes aren't always going to kick goals, they just need to make contests and do their role. That's what was pleasing with Mason on the weekend."

Star Pie's evolution set for radical step, find out why Collingwood gun Brayden Maynard opens up to Aaron Pereira on his new role, Nathan Buckley, and leadership ambitions

After arriving from the Western Bulldogs in exchange for pick No.43 last October, opportunity-starved midfielder Patrick Lipinski made an instant impact in the black and white, collecting 19 disposals – the most on the ground – in the first three terms in Morwell.

Bolton said the ability for Lipinski – who managed only 11 appearances in his final season at the Whitten Oval – to play inside and outside will enhance his chances of being included in Craig McRae's team for round one.

"He adds a different mix. He can hold his own on the inside and he's a good strong runner on the outside so having that variety on the midfield is a good thing," he said.

"He got rewarded for some of his hard running. It's been a good start for him at a new club to put that performance out there early. It's good for his confidence."

Collingwood faces St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on the first Friday night of the 2022 season.