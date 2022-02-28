THE FIRST competitive men's matches of 2022 have been run and won and the countdown is on to the opening round of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Our team of reporters takes a look at the injury situation at every club as the pre-season action ratchets up another notch with this week's AAMI Community Series matches.

Who's fit, who's not, who's returning and who's racing the clock for round one? Check out the state of play at all 18 teams below.

Injury watch

Paul Seedsman (concussion symptoms) remains the big concern at West Lakes after a pre-Christmas training incident. There is no timeline on his return as the Crows take a cautious approach with the important wingman. Otherwise, health and safety protocols have been the main issue sidelining sections of the list in recent weeks. Wayne Milera should be ready to play in the AAMI Community Series clash after two years on the sidelines, while Matt Crouch got through the Crows' practice match against Brisbane without incident. Taylor Walker is suspended for the opening three weeks of the season.

Matt Crouch feeling the heat during the practice match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Practice match eyecatchers

Draftee Josh Rachele was already in consideration for a round one debut and now looks highly likely to line up against Fremantle on March 20 after a standout practice match performance. The small forward booted three of the Crows' seven goals against the Lions, franking an excellent pre-season that has the Crows excited about his potential. Summer standout Harry Schoenberg was also solid, while young midfielder Sam Berry was a regular in the centre square. - Nathan Schmook

Injury watch

No fresh concerns out of Friday's win over Adelaide and only a few worries in the lead-up to the season. Captain Dayne Zorko will miss Friday match against the Bulldogs as he recovers from a minor procedure on his ankle, but is expected to play the opening round. Keidean Coleman was a close COVID contact last week and is available to play the Dogs.

Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session on February 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Practice match eyecatchers

While it was a relief for the Lions to see Cam Rayner get through four quarters, Dan McStay was the man who shone. The mobile tall forward kicked four goals and was a terrific link player between the midfield and forward line. Zac Bailey was also in scintillating touch, either in the midfield or at half-forward. - Michael Whiting

Brisbane forward Dan McStay (right) in action against Adelaide in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

You could forgive the slight panic when Charlie Curnow limped off with a knee injury late in last Thursday's practice game, but the star young forward wasn't even sent for scans – such was the lack of concern from within Carlton. Jack Martin and Lachie Plowman should play in the AAMI Community Series, after both missed the win over St Kilda due to training loads, while Sam Docherty is a strong chance to feature in what would be a remarkable comeback from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer. Harry McKay and Tom De Koning are outside chances to return, but should be OK for round one regardless.

Charlie Curnow in full flight during the practice match between Carlton and St Kilda on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

Carlton saw good signs from a new-look midfield against St Kilda, with recruits Adam Cerra and George Hewett linking up well with Patrick Cripps and Zac Fisher. The speedy Zac Williams provided plenty of run across half-back, while Jack Silvagni kicked two goals up forward. - Riley Beveridge

Adam Cerra celebrates a goal during the practice match between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Isaac Quaynor suffered a whack to the head early in Friday afternoon's clash against Hawthorn and was later diagnosed with a concussion, which will rule him out of Sunday's trip to face Greater Western Sydney. The Pies will be without Jordan Roughead (shoulder) until at least round four, while Jordan De Goey (ribs) and Jeremy Howe (abductor) will be tested this week before the final game of the pre-season.

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor is helped by trainers during a practice match against Hawthorn on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

Jamie Elliott dazzled in Morwell, slotting five goals in the first two terms and could have had a couple more. Mason Cox put his hand up for a round one return with three goals and some quality contests in the ruck, after falling out of favour last year. New recruit Patrick Lipinski looms as great value after the Magpies handed over pick No.43 last year for the opportunity-starved Bulldog. - Josh Gabelich

Injury watch

The Bombers are in a good spot injury-wise, with Harrison Jones, Dylan Shiel, Jake Kelly and Kyle Langford all returning from their concerns in last week's practice match against the Western Bulldogs. Jake Stringer is the main watch ahead of round one as he deals with a groin injury but he expects to play after piecing together a strong pre-season. Ruckman Andrew Phillips is nursing an adductor strain, Michael Hurley remains some time off as he builds up his program coming back from his hip injury and the club is taking a cautious approach with Zach Reid after his foot injury. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti will be unavailable at least for the start of the season as he deals with personal issues and a lack of conditioning.

Kyle Langford made his return from injury during the practice match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at The Hangar. Picture: Getty Images

Practice match eyecatchers

Second-year pair Archie Perkins and Nik Cox were excellent against the Bulldogs last week. Both had some interruptions during their respective pre-seasons but were amongst Essendon's best as they look to build on impressive debut years. Perkins kicked two goals across half-forward and the midfield while Cox was terrific on the wing, including some strong aerial efforts. Yet-to-debut duo Ben Hobbs and Kaine Baldwin also had their moments as they push for senior selection early in 2022. - Callum Twomey

Essendon's Archie Perkins clunks a ripper against the Western Bulldogs in the pre-season practice match on February 23. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

The senior stars are returning, with Nat Fyfe (shoulder), Sean Darcy (thumb), Luke Ryan (calf), David Mundy and Michael Walters all set to feature in the AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast. Wingman Darcy Tucker (hamstring) is less likely. Draftees Eric Benning and Jye Amiss have been managed, while first-year midfielder Matt Johnson has a foot injury. Wingman James Aish played in a scratch match on Saturday after an interrupted pre-season. There is a list spot available after the retirement of Luke Valente.

Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe (left) at his side's practice match against West Coast on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

Young forward Michael Frederick booted five goals in an outstanding performance, showcasing his speed and attacking instincts, while Liam Henry owned a wing and sent the ball inside 50 with polish. Recruit Will Brodie was one of the team's main inside midfielders and enjoyed the responsibility, showing the results of a strong summer. In defence, fellow recruit Jordan Clark added speed to the line-up and booted an excellent goal from outside 50. Andrew Brayshaw was best on ground in the midfield, controlling the stoppages and racking up disposals. - Nathan Schmook

Fremantle's Michael Frederick chases a loose ball against West Coast in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Young defender Jack Henry (foot) and Mitch Duncan (calf) are still in the hunt to recover in time to play round one, but the clock is ticking. Gryan Miers is back running after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this year but won't play in the early part of the season. Sam Menegola and Jon Ceglar are both recovering from knee surgery and are unlikely to play in the opening rounds of the season.

Gryan Miers at Geelong training on January 13, 2022. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

Practice match eyecatchers

Tom Hawkins slotted four goals against the Tigers, but it was all about the other guy who kicked four of his own. In his first game at this level since Adelaide sacked him last March, Tyson Stengle showed he is ready to step straight back into the AFL and make an impact. The former Tiger and Crow could finally provide Chris Scott with the small forward Geelong have been looking for. - Josh Gabelich

Geelong's Tyson Stengle in action during a practice match against Richmond on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

While the Suns were playing their practice match last Friday, co-captain Jarrod Witts (knee) and former No.2 draft pick Jack Lukosius (Achilles) were completing a running session as they ramped up to play Geelong next Monday night. Witts would still need to prove himself for round one as he ramps back up from a ruptured ACL, while Lukosius' problem is just precautionary. Jack Bowes (shoulder) is still another 8-10 weeks from returning, while Ben King (knee) will miss the season.

Jack Lukosius in action at Gold Coast training in December 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

After an indifferent 2021, Izak Rankine was a constant source of headaches for Port Adelaide, kicking an early goal, dishing off two others, and bobbing up regularly in the front half of the ground. Lachie Weller was also damaging in his new role at half-back. - Michael Whiting

Gold Coast's Izak Rankine celebrates a goal in a practice match against Port Adelaide on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Four players that missed the match against Sydney last Friday should be available to play Collingwood this weekend. Jacob Hopper (knee), Sam Taylor (face), Tanner Bruhn (corked hip) and Adam Kennedy (hamstring) are all expected to return.

GWS' Tanner Bruhn at training on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

Co-captain Stephen Coniglio converted a strong pre-season into a promising first-up performance against the Swans, winning plenty of ball in the midfield. Lachie Whitfield was also a driving half from the back half with his usual exquisite ball use. - Michael Whiting

GWS' Stephen Coniglio in action during a practice match against Sydney on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Seasoned stars James Sicily and Jack Gunston returned in Morwell, but the Hawks are set to be without Will Day (ankle) and Jarman Impey (ankle) to start the season. Chad Wingard is in the mix to play some minutes this weekend after rolling his ankle a couple of weeks ago, while Luke Breust is set to return against the Tigers after completing concussion protocols. Changkuoth Jiath is still recovering from the PCL injury that ended his 2021 campaign and is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for round one.

Jack Gunston in action at Hawthorn training on February 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Practice match eyecatchers

James Worpel looks ready to return to his brilliant 2019 best this season after a strong summer and a great performance against Collingwood. Jai Newcombe also showed he wants a place in Sam Mitchell's midfield after an eye-catching effort as he looks to build on the seven games he played last year. Josh Ward also put his hand up for a round one debut, while the return of James Sicily was the major positive in Morwell. - Josh Gabelich

Hawthorn's James Worpel in action in a practice match against Collingwood on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Practice match eyecatchers

The regulars were once again the standouts, with the terrific trio of Max Gawn, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver starring against North Melbourne. Ben Brown kicked five goals and looked a real handful up forward, while Tom McDonald and James Harmes helped to pile on six more between them. - Riley Beveridge

Ben Brown celebrates one of his five goals against North Melbourne in a practice match on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

North Melbourne is waiting on scan results for recruit Callum Coleman-Jones, after the young ruckman left last Thursday's practice match loss to Melbourne with a knee injury. Important midfield duo Luke Davies-Uniacke and Jy Simpkin both missed the clash with a minor bout of gastro, but should be fine for this week's AAMI Community Series hit-out. Luke McDonald and Tristan Xerri should also return, having been in the AFL's concussion protocols. Jed Anderson will need to prove his match fitness before he is considered, having spent the majority of the summer training away from the main group due to the AFL's health and safety protocols.

Callum Coleman-Jones during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street Oval on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

The No.1 pick, Jason Horne-Francis, was electric in patches and enjoyed a particularly strong third term to almost certainly lock away a position in the side's round one team. Todd Goldstein was also impressive and will again be the side's first-choice ruck this year, while Hugh Greenwood was arguably the side's most influential player. Small forward Jack Mahony has enjoyed a good summer. - Riley Beveridge

Jason Horne-Francis in action against Melbourne in a practice match on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Ruckman Scott Lycett is set to play this week after a minor ankle issue against Gold Coast. Sam Powell-Pepper will either play this week or be available for round one after grabbing at his hamstring against the Suns. Key forward Charlie Dixon (ankle) is touch-and-go for the season opener, with Orazio Fantasia (knee) further away. There are no concerns with Connor Rozee after an ankle scare against the Suns saw him withdrawn at half-time. Miles Bergman is likely to be available for round one, with Trent Dumont and Kane Farrell both unavailable due to knee injuries.

Charlie Dixon during a pre-season training session on December 17, 2021. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

Practice match eyecatchers

Zak Butters lapped up the extra time as an inside midfielder and impressed, getting more responsibility in the centre early in the game. Draftee Josh Sinn kicked a goal late in the game and won plenty of the ball early, showing his speed and capping a good first pre-season. Sam Hayes got time in the ruck, given Lycett's injury, and Robbie Gray booted two goals. Otherwise, it was a pre-season game to forget for the Power. - Nathan Schmook

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters in action against Gold Coast in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Jack Graham is touch-and-go for the start of the season after a summer hit by hamstring issues and missed the clash with Geelong last week. The Tigers are hopeful he will be stepping up his training soon. Fellow premiership midfielder Kane Lambert is also in doubt for the start of the Tigers' campaign as he battles a hip complaint. Star duo Dustin Martin (hip) and Tom Lynch (hamstring) had some recent niggles but returned to the field against the Cats.

Practice match eyecatchers

Of the younger Tigers, half-back Hugo Ralphsmith and midfielder Thomson Dow were lively, while top-10 draft pick Josh Gibcus pushed his claims for a round one debut with an impressive display in defence against the Cats. Gibcus' athleticism and marking has been on show across the Tigers' pre-season as they look to find the best structure of their talls across the ground. Amongst the more experienced Richmond players to shine, Shai Bolton was a standout with three goals in an at-times thrilling performance. - Callum Twomey

Hugo Ralphsmith in action during the practice match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Former skipper Jarryn Geary isn’t expected to be available for round one as he works his way back from the shoulder reconstruction that ended his 2021. The Saints are hoping Dan Hannebery will play some minutes over the next fortnight, but given his injury history the club is taking it day-by-day with the three-time All-Australian. Rowan Marshall and Paddy Ryder were both managed and didn’t play against Carlton, but there aren’t any concerns with the ruckmen. Ryder has followed a carefully managed workload over the summer, playing minimal match simulation in attempt to keep the 33-year-old on the park for as long as possible in 2022. Jade Gresham played his first game since rupturing his Achilles in round three last year and is set to play a full game against Essendon.

Dan Hannebery during a St Kilda training session in 2021. Picture: saints.com.au

Practice match eyecatchers

Josh Battle was drafted as a key forward but could make his name as a key defender this season after training down back over the summer. The 23-year-old kept Carlton gun Charlie Curnow goalless in Thursday's practice match at Ikon Park, outmuscling him at times to take contested marks. Bradley Hill and Jack Sinclair also looked dangerous coming off half-back, providing speed and drive on rebound. - Josh Gabelich

St Kilda's Josh Battle in action against Carlton in a practice match against St Kilda on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

The biggest concern hangs over Therabody AFL All-Australian small forward Tom Papley, who limped off against GWS with a hamstring injury. He had scans on Monday with results still to come. Callum Mills has been building up from an Achilles problem that dogged him late last season, with the co-captain still racing the clock to return for round one.

Sydney's Callum Mills talks with teammate Lance Franklin at the Swans' photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Practice match eyecatchers

Swans fans would love what they saw from Isaac Heeney in a more midfield-dominant role against the Giants. Although he still drifted forward often, Heeney's strength around the stoppages and clean hands stood out. Former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin marked everything in defence and showed he was a chance to force his way in for round one. - Michael Whiting

Sydney's Isaac Heeney handballs against GWS in their practice match on Friday, February 25. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Where to begin? Jack Darling's future is uncertain and will be decided in the coming weeks, while fellow key forward Oscar Allen (foot) will miss the opening month of the season. Prized draftee Campbell Chesser (foot) and premiership hero Dom Sheed (syndesmosis) have suffered serious injuries and will miss the first half of the season, while star midfielder Elliot Yeo joined them on Friday night with a calf/Achilles issue that should see him return in the early rounds. Add Luke Shuey (hamstring), Tom Cole (ankle cartilage), Jamie Cripps (pectoral) and Greg Clark (AC joint) and the Eagles are down to roughly 25 available players. Defender Brad Sheppard retired pre-season, leaving up to three list spots available for the NAB AFL Pre-Season Rookie Draft.

Practice match eyecatchers

They were thin on the ground in a 97-point hiding, but midfielder Tim Kelly won plenty of the ball and will need to shoulder a heavy load when the season starts. Jamaine Jones looked comfortable in the midfield, adding speed and creativity, and Willie Rioli showed class in his return game, crumbing and snapping a nice goal. Train-on prospect Hugh Dixon was declared the team's best player by coach Adam Simpson, booting two goals and presenting a strong target. - Nathan Schmook

West Coast's Tim Kelly in action in a practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Bailey Smith is expected to play this week against Brisbane after missing the practice match against Essendon with groin soreness, while Alex Keath battled a back issue but should also be right to go against the Lions at Marvel Stadium on Friday night. Recruit Tim O'Brien is unlikely to be ready for round one after a hamstring strain at training, with youngster Louis Butler also unavailable with a hamstring injury. An ankle syndesmosis injury to Riley Garcia will see him ruled out of selection for the first few weeks of the season, while the club has ruled out prized draftee Sam Darcy for up to the first half of the season as he deals with a navicular stress fracture in his foot. Anthony Scott is expected to be ready for round one after eye surgery, while Toby McLean and Josh Bruce are long-term propositions as they recover from their respective knee reconstructions.

Bailey Smith is challenged by Lachie Hunter during a Western Bulldogs pre-season session at Whitten Oval on February 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Practice match eyecatchers

Ed Richards has been thrown around positionally at times but last week's practice match was a reminder of the first-round pick's talent off half-back. Richards, who had an injury-hit 2021 season and managed only five games, was one of the Bulldogs' best with his attacking run and creative ball use. Of the younger Dogs, first-year small forward Arthur Jones displayed some zip and would do his chances of a round one berth no harm with a strong AAMI Community Series clash against the Lions. - Callum Twomey