CAM Rayner is back with a bang and Zac Bailey looks ready to take his game to another level as Brisbane thumped Adelaide by 89 points in its practice match at Metricon Stadium on Friday.

Rayner was playing his first game since rupturing his ACL on the same ground last March, and looked right at home switching between the midfield and forward line.

After a quiet opening quarter, the former No.1 draft pick got his teeth right into the contest in slippery conditions to help the Lions win 21.12 (138) to 7.7 (49).

The longer the game went the more Brisbane's bigger bodies started to overpower its younger opponents, as Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons and Hugh McCluggage led the midfield charge.

Rest easy tonight Lions fans, he got through unscathed!

Dan McStay kicked four goals and Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher and Jarrod Berry added three apiece as the Lions finished with 10 different goalkickers.

Seeing Rayner get through unscathed would delight Brisbane coaches, teammates and fans, with his power, acceleration and change of direction looking better than ever.

Bailey was magnificent, particularly in the first half when the game was still a contest, kicking a goal, setting up others for Daniher and Cameron, and applying plenty of pressure around the contest.

Half Time Update with Cam Bruce

Noah Answerth also made a successful return after 12 months out with a groin injury, while Matt Crouch did likewise for the Crows and was a solid contributor.

Brisbane had winners all over the ground against an Adelaide team missing Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith, Jordan Dawson and Tom Doedee through health and safety protocols.

No.6 draft pick Josh Rachele was magnificent for the visitors, kicking three goals and showing he was well and truly up for a round one debut.

You want highlights? We got chu



Smooth delivery from Laird and a snap off the left from Rowe

YOUNG GUNS

Both clubs would be delighted with what they saw from their draftees. Josh Rachele was fantastic for Adelaide. Following a first half highlighted by clean hands in the wet weather, Rachele kicked three terrific goals after the main break to show he was every bit as good as advertised. His third, a 55m bomb that sailed well over the fence, was a highlight. Jack Soligo was a little quieter, but showed some glimpses, while Darcy Wilmot made the most of an opportunity at half-back for Brisbane, rarely fumbling and demonstrating nice footwork and long kicking.

Adelaide's Josh Rachele in action during a practice match against Brisbane on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SWITCHING POSITIONS

It's been mooted that Cam Rayner would play more midfield minutes and the former No.1 pick did just that. He got more involved as the match wore on and impressed with his physicality around the contest. Noah Answerth spent plenty of time on the wing and ran hard to kick two goals before reverting to his customary backline spot for the final quarter. Sam Berry spent plenty of time in the middle of the ground for Adelaide, and although up against a potent midfield, showed enough to suggest he was worth persisting with there.

Brisbane's Noah Answerth kicks a goal during a practice match against Adelaide on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY WATCH

No real worries for either team with Daniel Rich coming off during the second quarter with a cut eye but returning to the field shortly after. Zac Bailey also copped some knees in his back in a fourth quarter marking contest, but after a quick trip to the interchange bench, came back to run the match out.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Look no further than Zac Bailey ($610K MID/FWD). With more time in the midfield and a constant danger around goal, the young Lion should be seriously considered. He was in everything during the first half and is ready to go to an even higher level in 2022.

BRISBANE 3.3 9.7 16.9 21.12 (138)

ADELAIDE 2.1 3.5 5.7 7.7 (49)





GOALS

Brisbane: McStay 4, Cameron 3, Daniher 3, Berry 3, Neale 2, Answerth 2, Bailey, Starcevich, McCluggage, Lyons

Adelaide: Rachele 3, Thilthorpe 2, McAdam, Rowe