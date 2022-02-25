THE CRAIG McRae era is off to a flying start.

It might only be February, but after finishing a record-low 17th last season, and after a year of widespread change, the Magpies made an early statement in Morwell in a practice match against Hawthorn.

With Jordan De Goey (ribs), Jeremy Howe (abductor) and Jordan Roughead (shoulder) the only players missing from Collingwood's best 22, Jamie Elliott was the star of the show in a stunning performance.

The 29-year-old slotted five goals across the first three terms before most senior players exited the game after a dominant performance by the Magpies. Collingwood led by 66 points, 18.3 (111) to 6.9 (45), at that stage.

Pies fans also got their first glimpse of prized recruit Nick Daicos, with the skilful youngster slotting a nice goal after receiving a sneaky handball from older brother Josh.

Collingwood and Hawthorn brought more than 45 players each – including a handful of VFL-listed players – to Gippsland, with two teams in a similar position in terms of where they are at with their lists. But it was the Magpies who will make the drive home far happier.

Patrick Lipinski wasn’t the biggest name to move clubs last October, but he could prove to be one of the best deals from a quiet trade period.

The Magpies sent pick No.43 to the Whitten Oval for a player who wasn’t in the Western Bulldogs' best team, but he is a lock for round one after getting the midfield time he wanted and starring against the Hawks.

American Magpie Mason Cox was given the green light to wear prescription sunglasses earlier on Friday and quickly put his case forward for a return to Collingwood's best 22 for the round one clash with St Kilda on March 18.

After managing only seven appearances last year and having to wait until late October to earn a new deal, Cox booted three goals, as did Jack Ginnivan and Brodie Mihocek, while new recruit Nathan Kreuger added two after getting a game in front of Darcy Cameron.

On a day of few positives for Hawthorn, the sight of star defender James Sicily directing traffic down back was something to savour.

HE'S BACK How Sicily found his love for the game after 559 days on the sidelines

The 27-year-old looks set to pick up where he left off before an anterior cruciate ligament crumbled at Optus Stadium 559 days ago, finding plenty of the ball down back and also a moment of controversy when he was handed a 50m penalty for dissent which resulted in another Elliott goal.

It is only February, but the football department reset at Collingwood couldn’t have produced a much better start.

After six 30-minute periods of play – including the three played between mainly Box Hill and Collingwood’s VFL team – the scores finished level, 19.27 (141) to 22.9 (141). But read nothing into the second half of this practice match encounter. It was the Magpies' day by a long way.

YOUNG GUNS

Hawthorn swooped on Josh Ward with pick No.7 in last year's NAB AFL Draft and expect him to play plenty of footy this year after an encouraging start in Morwell. Collingwood fans have been waiting years to see Nick Daicos running around in the black and white and they weren’t left disappointed by the 2021 No.4 pick who showed plenty of promise. Jack Ginnivan managed five games in his debut season, but you can lock him in for more in 2022 after he kicked a couple of clever goals and dished off others in a eye-catching display.

SWITCHING POSITIONS

It has been teased all pre-season, but now we have had our first look at Scott Pendlebury across half-back. The Collingwood skipper started the game in defence, even taking a rare kick-in before moving into the midfield at times to do what he does best. Expect him to split his time between the two areas. Josh Daicos returned to his favoured spot on a wing, while Jack Crisp played almost the entire day in the middle of the ground in a sign of things to come from the reigning Copeland Trophy winner.

Collingwood players get around Nick Daicos after he kicked a goal during the practice match between the Magpies and Hawks at Morwell Recreation Reserve on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

INJURY WATCH

Isaac Quaynor copped a knee to the back of the head in the opening term and missed the rest of the match with concussion. The young gun will now miss Collingwood's AAMI Community Series game against Greater Western Sydney due to the 12-day concussion protocols. Jack Gunston made a low key return for the Hawks after managing only one appearance in 2021 due to a debilitating back injury.

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor is helped off the field by trainers after a head knock in a practice match against Hawthorn on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY WATCH

Patrick Lipinski (MID, $606,000) was squeezed out of the Western Bulldogs and sought greater opportunity at Collingwood during last year's trade period. Not hard to see why the Dogs were disappointed to lose him, given how much of the football he collected in Morwell. Mason Cox (FWD, $386,000) fell out of favour under Nathan Buckley last year. He slotted three goals in a display that shows he has more to offer at AFL level. James Worpel (MID, $661,000) looks set to return to his 2019 best and fairest winning best after a bruising display against the Magpies.