HAWTHORN will be without midfield aces Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara for Saturday's AAMI Community Series match against Richmond.

The pair were not among the Hawks' 26-man squad for the match at Devonport Oval in Tasmania.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL SQUADS

Richmond has named a strong team, with former captain Trent Cotchin back in after missing last week's practice match against Geelong.

The Tigers are without injured trio Nick Vlaustin, Kane Lambert and Jack Graham.

Port Adelaide has been bolstered by the inclusion of Scott Lycett, with the powerful ruckman overcoming an ankle injury he suffered against Gold Coast last Friday.

Young star Connor Rozee overcame a similar niggle to earn selection for Port's match against Adelaide at Richmond Oval.

The Crows will welcome back experienced trio Rory Sloane, Brodie Smith and Tom Doedee, but will be without star recruit Jordan Dawson, Paul Seedsman and Wayne Milera.

Essendon has curiously named Dylan Shiel as an emergency for Saturday night's match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, while prized draftee Ben Hobbs will get a chance to impress.

The Saints are still without veterans Paddy Ryder and Dan Hannebery, although ruckman Rowan Marshall has returned after missing last week's hit-out against Carlton.

Hawthorn v Richmond at Devonport Oval, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: B.Hardwick 15 S.Frost 8 D.Grainger-Barras 24

HB: C.Nash 11 J.Sicily 6 J.Scrimshaw 14

C: L.Shiels 26 C.Wingard 20 H.Morrison 1

HF: J.Worpel 5 J.Gunston 19 L.Breust 22

F: D.Moore 13 M.Lewis 2 B.McEvoy - C 7

Foll: N.Reeves 37 J.Newcombe 44 T.Phillips 21

I/C: F.Maginness 32 C.Macdonald 31 J.Koschitzke 23 T.Brockman 33 N.Long 27 J.Ward 25 M.Lynch 18 E.Jeka 39

Emerg: J.Callow 45 S.Butler 30 S.Mitchell 40 J.Saunders 43

Notable absentees: Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara, Jarman Impey, Will Day, Changkuoth Jiath, Kyle Hartigan

RICHMOND

B: D.Grimes 2 R.Tarrant 6 J.Gibcus 28

HB: J.Short 15 N.Broad 35 D.Rioli 17

C: J.Ross 5 T.Cotchin 9 K.McIntosh 33

HF: S.Bolton 29 L.Baker 7 S.Edwards 10

F: N.Balta 21 T.Lynch 19 J.Riewoldt 8

Foll: T.Nankervis - C 25 D.Prestia 3 D.Martin 4

I/C: H.Ralphsmith 45 I.Soldo 20 J.Aarts 16 J.Castagna 11 B.Nyuon 47 T.Brown 30 W.Martyn 36 M.Rioli 49

Emerg: B.Miller 46 S.Ryan 32 M.Pickett 50 M.Parker 37

Notable absentees: Nick Vlaustin, Kane Lambert, Jack Graham, Sydney Stack

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Richmond Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

B: L.Brown 16 J.Butts 41 N.Murray 28

HB: B.Smith 33 C.Jones 1 A.McPherson 36

C: L.Sholl 38 R.Laird 29 M.Hinge 20

HF: J.Rachele 8 B.Keays 2 N.McHenry 25

F: R.Thilthorpe 7 D.Fogarty 32 E.Himmelberg 34

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Sloane - C 9 H.Schoenberg 26

I/C: L.Gollant 44 J.Soligo 14 M.Crouch 5 T.Doedee 39 L.Pedlar 10 S.Berry 21 B.Davis 40 K.Strachan 45

Emerg: J.Rowe 31 B.Cook 15 B.Frampton 22 W.Hamill 17

Notable absentees: Taylor Walker, Paul Seedsman, Jordan Dawson, Wayne Milera

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.Clurey 17 A.Aliir 21

HB: D.Houston 5 T.Jonas - C 1 D.Byrne-Jones 33

C: R.Bonner 26 O.Wines 16 K.Amon 15

HF: Z.Butters 18 M.Georgiades 19 C.Rozee 20

F: J.Finlayson 11 T.Marshall 4 R.Gray 9

Foll: S.Lycett 29 W.Drew 28 T.Boak 10

I/C: S.Hayes 25 J.Mead 44 J.McEntee 41 J.Sinn 8 X.Duursma 7 T.McKenzie 12 L.Jones 34 S.Mayes 32

Emerg: S.Skinner 31 D.Visentini 38 M.Frederick 45 J.Pasini 48

Notable absentees: Sam Powell-Pepper, Charlie Dixon, Orazio Fantasia

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEDT

ESSENDON

B: J.Laverde 15 J.Stewart 17 T.Cutler 12

HB: N.Hind 19 J.Ridley 14 Z.Merrett 7

C: N.Cox 13 A.McGrath 1 D.Heppell - C 21

HF: W.Snelling 11 H.Jones 23 K.Baldwin 26

F: M.Guelfi 35 P.Wright 20 D.Smith 5

Foll: S.Draper 2 D.Parish 3 J.Caldwell 6

I/C: A.Perkins 16 M.Redman 27 K.Langford 4 B.Ham 33 N.Martin 47 B.Zerk-Thatcher 30 N.Bryan 24 B.Hobbs 8

Emerg: A.Waterman 45 S.Durham 22 D.Shiel 9 T.Wanganeen 43

Notable absentees: Jake Stringer, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Michael Hurley, Jake Kelly

ST KILDA

B: C.Wilkie 44 J.Battle 26 B.Paton 33

HB: D.McKenzie 36 D.Howard 20 J.Sinclair 35

C: H.Clark 11 J.Gresham 4 B.Hill 8

HF: D.Butler 16 T.Membrey 28 J.Higgins 22

F: M.King 12 J.Billings 15 J.Hayes 47

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 S.Ross 6

I/C: J.Webster 29 R.Byrnes 13 M.Wood 32 B.Crouch 5 M.Windhager 17 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 M.Owens 24 C.Sharman 43

Emerg: D.Joyce 39 B.Long 21 T.Campbell 38 D.Kent 25

Notable absentees: Zak Jones, Dan Hannebery, Paddy Ryder, Jarryn Geary