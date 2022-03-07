Collingwood's Brayden Maynard in action against GWS in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has received a double blow ahead of round one, with important defender Brayden Maynard and forward Nathan Kreuger hit with suspensions from the Match Review.

Maynard was charged with striking Giants forward Daniel Lloyd and has been given a two-match sanction after his spoiling attempt was deemed as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

FULL STATEMENT Check out all the charges

Lloyd left the field with concussion after the incident having also landed heavily on the Giants Stadium turf.

It would see the Pies without one of their most important players for their round one clash with St Kilda and again in round two against Adelaide.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Maynard in hot water after late contact on Giant Daniel Lloyd is assisted off the field after being collected late by Brayden Maynard

Kreuger, who crossed from Geelong in the Trade Period, can accept a one-game suspension after his bump on former GWS captain Callan Ward. It was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The suspensions come on the back of ankle injuries to recruit Patrick Lipinski and defender Nathan Murphy in a costly outing for Collingwood.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heavy Kreuger clash causes two casualties A hard contest involving Nathan Kreuger and Callan Ward ends in carnage

In a physical AAMI Community Series game, Greater Western Sydney ruckman Braydon Preuss was the third player to be given a suspension after his dangerous tackle on Collingwood counterpart Brodie Grundy.

Preuss, who is set to steer the Giants’ ruck division this season, can accept a one-game suspension with an early plea after his tackle was classified as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact under the rough conduct charge.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could Preuss attract attention for this tackle? Braydon Preuss could find himself in hot water after this tackle on Brodie Grundy

In a busy pre-season wrap of incidents, Alex Witherden was the fourth player to be given a suspension by the Match Review after the West Coast half-back’s bump on Andrew Brayshaw.

Witherden will miss the Eagles’ round one clash with Gold Coast after being handed a one-match ban after the Match Review judged his rough conduct charge as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Fremantle’s Michael Walters (rough conduct), Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio (tripping) and Tanner Bruhn (forceful front-on contact) were all found guilty of their charges and handed financial sanctions.