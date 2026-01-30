Luke Jackson leans on Caleb Serong as he trains as an inside midfielder, but looks forward to going head-to-head with him in Origin

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Luke Jackson has leaned heavily on Caleb Serong this pre-season as he trains as an inside midfielder, and now the Dockers big man wants to go head-to-head with his star teammate in AAMI AFL Origin.

Jackson spent time as an onballer in Friday's match simulation and was among the standouts after training heavily in the role this summer, with the 198cm ruck looking to increase his midfield minutes in 2026.

The prospect of taking on Victorian stars Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos, Matt Rowell and Serong was exciting for Jackson as he looks to hone his craft at ground level and give the Dockers another big body in the engine room.

"The challenge of going up against some of the best players in the comp in there will only help my game and I'll be able to take a lot of learnings out of it," Jackson said on Friday.

"That'll be a great game just to play anywhere though … I can't wait. I don't know what to expect, but I'm looking forward to playing with guys like 'Crippa' (Patrick Cripps).

"(Serong) will probably ruffle some feathers in there, but it'll be good to play against him in there having played with him now for so long."

Caleb Serong evades a tackle during Fremantle's elimination final against Gold Coast in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked if he now considered himself a midfielder, ruck or forward, Jackson said he still believed he was a player who could perform all roles, having done so again on Friday.

The 24-year-old spent the first 10 minutes of the 80-minute match sim as an inside midfielder before moving into the ruck for periods. He also pushed forward dangerously and booted a 50m set shot goal in an impressive performance.

"I like being able to play different roles and all across the ground, (but) I've still got heaps of learnings in that midfield role," he said.

"Inside mid [is where I've] spent my time, just learning running patterns and there's a lot that goes into playing as an inside mid.

"I feel like ruck comes pretty natural, and I'm still working on that as well, but [I've trained] predominantly midfield."

Defender Heath Chapman was outstanding in Friday's match simulation, with the 23-year-old primed for a big year as he enters his sixth season.

Forward Michael Frederick was also prominent, with his running power leading to two second half goals and a chasedown tackle on teammate Murphy Reid.

Midfielder Neil Erasmus continued a strong summer that has him competing for inside midfield and wing roles, while veteran Jaeger O'Meara looked in excellent condition as he sliced through the midfield and used the ball well going inside 50.

Captain Alex Pearce was a notable absentee after travelling for broadcast commitments this week, watching on from the sidelines, while ruck Sean Darcy only completed the first 20-minute period.

Half-back Cooper Simpson is managing a sore hip that will keep him out of main training for the next week or so.

Defender Luke Ryan has been managed this pre-season after off-season shoulder surgery but was able to take part in the match practice while wearing a fluoro visor to make sure teammates kept physical contact to a minimum.

Luke Ryan in action during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Teenage half-forward Chris Scerri is training for a list spot during the pre-season supplemental selection period and enjoyed some flashes of involvement, bringing physical pressure and showing attacking instincts.

"He's one of those exciting players when the ball drops in front of him he's just got that speed," Jackson said.

"He's really going to add to our forward line and keep growing."