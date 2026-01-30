Blake Acres avoids surgery on his shoulder after consulting specialists this week

Blake Acres in action during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON veteran Blake Acres has avoided surgery after dislocating his shoulder at training last week, while recruit Ollie Florent is in concussion protocols.

Acres injured his shoulder last Friday at Ikon Park, but after consulting specialists this week a reconstruction has been ruled out.

The 30-year-old wasn't involved in match simulation on Friday morning and will follow a modified program to start February.

Acres is expected to be available for selection against Sydney in Opening Round at this stage, but will need to prove his shoulder strength closer to then.

Florent will exit concussion protocols when the Blues return from a four-day break next week after an incident at training last Friday.

The 27-year-old moved from Sydney amid a busy deadline day for the two clubs, with Charlie Curnow heading north in a trade that sent Will Hayward to Carlton.

Hayward stood out in match sim alongside former Gold Coast forward Ben Ainsworth.

Will Hayward and Ollie Florent at Carlton HQ. Picture: Bek Vilardo

After missing all of his debut season due to a knee reconstruction, Jagga Smith looms as a Rising Star contender after a strong pre-season at Princes Park.

The 2024 pick No.3 starred again on Friday morning and looks a lock to make his first AFL appearance against the Swans on March 5.

Delisted pair Elijah Hollands and Will White have trained all pre-season for a rookie contract ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on February 20.

The Blues currently have one spot but could open a second after Jesse Motlop underwent a knee reconstruction on Thursday.

Jesse Motlop in action during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Former Greater Western Sydney key defender Wade Derksen has joined the Blues' VFL program and will come under SSP consideration.

The 24-year-old has trained with the AFL program across the past fortnight in the main sessions and could follow in the footsteps of Francis Evans last summer, who wasn't an official train-on but ended up landing a contract after joining the Blues' reserves and training with Michael Voss' squad.

Wade Derksen in action during the VFL R8 match between Collingwood and GWS at Victoria Park on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Kangaroo Darcy Tucker and former Swan Jaiden Magor have also trained with the AFL program after joining the VFL team, while reigning VFL best and fairest winner Ethan Phillips has impressed across the pre-season in his bid for another chance on an AFL list.

Only Motlop and Harry O'Farrell will be unavailable to start the 2026 season ahead of the practice matches against Brisbane and Geelong.