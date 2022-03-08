Geelong fans celebrate on the siren as the Cats win the preliminary final against Brisbane on October 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL, as part of the Victorian Festival of Football, has announced a special ticket offer on all five AFL matches in Victoria in Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

All Adult General Admission tickets will be $22 for 22 hours beginning at 12pm AEDT on Wednesday, March 9, and concluding at 10am AEDT on Thursday, March 10, unless sold out prior.

Tickets to the four matches at the MCG in Round One will be available via Ticketek, while tickets for Friday night’s St Kilda vs Collingwood match at Marvel Stadium will be available via Ticketmaster.

Concession tickets remain at $18 and Kids tickets at $5.



GOING TO THE GAME? Get R1 tickets for Demons v Dogs here

The announcement coincides with one week to go until the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season begins at the MCG, with a Grand Final re-match between the Melbourne Football Club and Western Bulldogs.

An emotional Marcus Bontempelli after the Western Bulldogs lost the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final to Melbourne at Optus Stadium in Perth. Picture: Michael Willson

Post the limited ticket offer, prices will return to the recently announced frozen ticket prices general admission tickets of $27 Adult, $18 Concession and $5 child. Kids under 4 continue to be free. This is the fourth year in a row that General Admission prices have been frozen.

In a new initiative for 2022 a $50 family ticket has been introduced, which consists of 2 Adults and 2 Children, normally $64.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL was looking forward to seeing as many fans back at the football as possible.



>> CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL FIXTURE

"We have an incredible end to the best NAB AFLW season and an unbelievable start to the AFL season, with the Festival of Football featuring five blockbuster matches in five days to kick off the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season," Ms Rogers said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MUST WATCH: AFL unveils hair-raising TVC to launch 2022 Check out the latest TV commercial for the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, and get ready to jump out of your seats

"The Victorian Festival of Footy and the first round of the men’s season is shaping up to be our biggest round of footy ever.

"We want to see as many fans as possible back in stadium and our special $22 tickets for 22 hours hopefully gives footy fans who were thinking about going to a game incentive to get their tickets and be part of our city coming alive again.

"We have activations in Yarra Park at the MCG for families and fans, entertainment across the round and five great match ups between all 10 Victorian clubs.

"Ticket sales have been really strong across the round so far and hopefully we can break the all-time single round attendance record of over 400,000 fans attending a game in Round One.

"I want to thank the Victorian State Government and all our Victorian clubs, especially the home teams in week one for getting behind the Festival of Footy and delivering a great spectacle for all."

The MCG and Marvel Stadium will be at 100 per cent capacity for Round One of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season beginning Wednesday March 16 at the MCG.

MCG – Ticketek

Wednesday, Mar 16

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.05pm AEDT (SEVEN)

Thursday, Mar 17

Carlton vs. Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT (SEVEN)

Saturday, Mar 19

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT (FOX)

Sunday, Mar 20

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne at the MCG, 1:10pm AEDT (FOX)

Marvel Stadium - Ticketmaster

Friday, Mar 18

St Kilda vs. Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm AEDT (SEVEN)