afl.com.au womens.afl

More from Telstra

AFL Clubs

Created by Telstra

Search AFL.com.au...

Created By
Get access to all the match information for Round 1!
Filter Matches
Get access to all the match information for ${round}!
Loading…
Loading…

No Ladder Available

There is currently no ladder available

The AFL Ladder

Continental Tyres
AFL Premiership Ladder AFL Premiership Ladder

Festival of Footy

 

Get ready for the upcoming Festival of Footy, featuring the return of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season back to Victoria and a thrilling final round of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season.

 

Wear your club colours and bring your family and friends to see your teams play live at the MCG, Marvel Stadium or in venues across regional Victoria and enjoy all the family friendly activities each match has to offer.

More details to come.

Join the Festival of Footy

Latest News

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Copyright ©2020 AFL. All Rights Reserved

This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL

You need a Live Pass subscription.

Tell Me More

AFL Live Pass is required to view AFL.TV & Match Replays

From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.

Tell Me More