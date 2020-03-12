Festival of Footy

Wear your club colours and bring your family and friends to see your teams play live at the MCG, Marvel Stadium or in venues across regional Victoria and enjoy all the family friendly activities each match has to offer.
More details to come.
This content is unavailable in your region. You can access more content with Watch AFL
You need a Live Pass subscription.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.