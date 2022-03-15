Nick Daicos looks on during Collingwood's official photo day on March 1. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD father-son recruit Nick Daicos will make his debut against St Kilda on Friday night.

The entire playing list and football department gathered on the oval at the AIA Centre at the end of Wednesday's main training session where the selection was confirmed ahead of Craig McRae's press conference later in the day.

Daicos, who the Pies selected at pick No.4 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, has dazzled over the pre-season, first on the track and then in match simulation, before confirming his spot with two strong performances against Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney.

The son of Magpies team of the century member Peter, who played 250 games and is one of the most iconic figures in the history of the club, was Collingwood's best player in the AAMI Community Series, amassing 31 disposals across half-back at Giants Stadium.

The 18-year-old will play his first game against the same side his old man debuted against in 1979.

Daicos is the favourite for this year's NAB AFL Rising Star Award alongside North Melbourne's boom recruit Jason Horne-Francis, who arrived at Arden Street after being taken at pick No.1 last November.

New recruit Patrick Lipinski will also wear the famous black and white stripes for the first time since he was traded from the Western Bulldogs in exchange for pick No.43 last October.

Lipinski and Daicos loading.



They will pull on the black and white for the first time on Friday. pic.twitter.com/zfxwWkVSQN — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) March 15, 2022

Lipinski has overcome the ankle injury that ended his final practice match before the end of the first quarter against the Giants.

The 23-year-old was one of Collingwood’s most impressive players against Hawthorn in Morwell.

Lipinski sought a trade at the end of last season after struggling for opportunity in the midfield at the Whitten Oval, adding only 11 games in 2021 to take his career tally to 56.

