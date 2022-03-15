Luke Beveridge lines up with the team for the national anthem before the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S SEPTEMBER 25, 2021, coming up to 5pm local time. Inside the respective changerooms, the pre-match addresses are not only a little spine-tingling - they're also an insight into contrasting identities, into opposite personalities of coaches and teams.

"We've come all this way, we've come all this way," says Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge in urgent but hushed tones, tapping into his capacity for seizing a moment and harnessing emotive themes. "The whole of Australia couldn't have any more admiration for you… but unfortunately in this game you don't deserve anything… you have to take things."

In the opposing rooms, the message sounds different.

"We've had the perfect preparation," begins the more pragmatic Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin with a completely different energy. "You do not have to be a superstar today. You have to execute your role with mastery."

It's a gripping sequence and it's only the beginning.

Thanks to special mic'd up access to both Beveridge and Goodwin throughout last September's epic finale, the latest instalment in the AFL On Demand Original Series, Sound The Alarm, takes you inside one of the most enthralling Grand Finals in recent history in a whole new way and with fascinating insight.

From Beveridge's message and adjustments after an early Melbourne onslaught, to Goodwin's calmly methodical half-time address and the subsequent real-time reactions in the dugout during that third-quarter explosion, Sound The Alarm has the ultimate behind-the-scenes account of one footy's greatest games.

Ahead of Wednesday's rematch, relive the inside story of the original.

Sound The Alarm takes you inside the coaches' box like never before. With privileged access to mic'd up senior coaches during the biggest games of all, this series is the fly-on-the-wall experience you've always wanted. From defining tactical shifts through to the emotional reactions and team addresses, you're now able to witness the inside story of high-stakes match days in this AFL On Demand Original series.