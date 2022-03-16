RICHMOND will be led out by new co-captains Dylan Grimes and Toby Nankervis as part of a strong Tigers team named to play Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night.

Grimes had thumb surgery following the AAMI Community Series but has recovered well, while Nankervis will exit the League's health and safety protocols just in time to play the Blues.

Jack Graham (hamstring) has also been named, while Robbie Tarrant will make his debut in yellow and black after 174 games for North Melbourne.

Robbie Tarrant looks on during Richmond's official photo day on February 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers are missing Nick Vlastuin (hamstring), Kane Lambert (hip) and Kamdyn McIntosh (calf).

Carlton has also named a powerful team for Michael Voss' first game in charge as coach, confirming the availability of tall forwards Charlie Curnow (knee) and Harry McKay (foot) after both had pre-season scares.

The Blues will unveil off-season midfield recruits George Hewett and Adam Cerra in a team that is missing veteran Ed Curnow.

The club confirmed earlier in the week inspirational leader Sam Docherty would also play, completing a stunning return from a second occurrence of testicular cancer.

Carlton v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: A.Saad 42 O.McDonald 39 J.Weitering 23

HB: Z.Williams 6 M.McGovern 11 S.Docherty 15

C: M.Kennedy 7 A.Cerra 5 L.O'Brien 4

HF: M.Owies 44 H.McKay 10 J.Martin 21

F: J.Silvagni 1 C.Curnow 30 C.Durdin 19

Foll: M.Pittonet 27 P.Cripps - C 9 G.Hewett 29

I/C: N.Newman 24 W.Setterfield 43 T.De Koning 12 Z.Fisher 25

Emerg: Le.Young 33 T.Williamson 31 J.Carroll 16 L.Fogarty 8

New faces: Cerra, Hewett

Notable absentees: Walsh, E.Curnow, Stocker

RICHMOND

B: D.Grimes - C 2 R.Tarrant 6 N.Balta 21

HB: J.Short 15 N.Broad 35 D.Rioli 17

C: J.Ross 5 T.Cotchin 9 M.Pickett 50

HF: S.Bolton 29 L.Baker 7 S.Edwards 10

F: T.Lynch 19 I.Soldo 20 J.Riewoldt 8

Foll: T.Nankervis 25 D.Prestia 3 D.Martin 4

I/C: J.Gibcus 28 J.Graham 34 J.Aarts 16 J.Castagna 11

Emerg: H.Ralphsmith 45 R.Mansell 31 T.Dow 27 M.Parker 37

New faces: Gibcus, Tarrant

Notable absentees: McIntosh, Vlastuin, Lambert