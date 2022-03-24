Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

AFL MEDIA'S chief football correspondent Damian Barrett and former Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes have grabbed an early tipping lead after correctly picking eight winners last week.

And Cornes has put it all on the line this week as the only expert to pick Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast.

See who else our experts tipped below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - seven points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Gold Coast

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 8

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - five points

Geelong

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 18 points

Geelong

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 7

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - nine points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 7

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 14 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Geelong

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 23 points

Geelong

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 17 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs - 35 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 5

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton

Sydney 8-4 Geelong

Collingwood 11-1 Adelaide

Essendon 1-11 Brisbane

Port Adelaide 12-0 Hawthorn

Gold Coast 1-11 Melbourne

North Melbourne 1-11 West Coast

Richmond 5-7 Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle 12-0 St Kilda