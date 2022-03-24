AFL MEDIA'S chief football correspondent Damian Barrett and former Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes have grabbed an early tipping lead after correctly picking eight winners last week.
And Cornes has put it all on the line this week as the only expert to pick Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast.
See who else our experts tipped below.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - seven points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 8
JOSH GABELICH
Western Bulldogs - five points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 7
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 7
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - nine points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 7
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs – 14 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
SARAH OLLE
Western Bulldogs – 23 points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
MITCH ROBINSON
Western Bulldogs - 35 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 5
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton
Sydney 8-4 Geelong
Collingwood 11-1 Adelaide
Essendon 1-11 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 12-0 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 1-11 Melbourne
North Melbourne 1-11 West Coast
Richmond 5-7 Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 12-0 St Kilda