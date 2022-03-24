AFL MEDIA'S chief football correspondent Damian Barrett and former Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes have grabbed an early tipping lead after correctly picking eight winners last week. 

And Cornes has put it all on the line this week as the only expert to pick Adelaide, Essendon and Gold Coast. 

See who else our experts tipped below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - seven points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 8
Total: 8

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Gold Coast
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 

Last week: 8
Total: 8

JOSH GABELICH

Western Bulldogs - five points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide 
Melbourne 
West Coast 
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 

Last week: 7
Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 18 points
Geelong 
Collingwood
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast 
Greater Western Sydney 
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 7

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - nine points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 7

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs - 13 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs – 14 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 6
Total: 6

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 15 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Richmond
Fremantle 

Last week: 6
Total: 6

SARAH OLLE

Western Bulldogs – 23 points
Geelong
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs - 17 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

MITCH ROBINSON

Western Bulldogs - 35 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 5

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Carlton
Sydney 8-4 Geelong
Collingwood 11-1 Adelaide
Essendon 1-11 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 12-0 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 1-11 Melbourne
North Melbourne 1-11 West Coast
Richmond 5-7 Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle 12-0 St Kilda

