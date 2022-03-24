GREATER Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan is set to return to face Richmond at the MCG on Sunday and could be one of three changes for the Giants.

The injury-plagued spearhead missed the AAMI Community Series and season-opener against Sydney after suffering soft tissue issues at the back end of the pre-season.

The 27-year-old managed only nine games in his first season in the harbour city due to repeated calf and quad strains, but still provided how damaging he can be when he is on the park, slotting 20 goals including two bags of four.

After playing 60-70 minutes of a VFL practice match against Sydney last weekend and training strongly in Thursday's main session, Hogan has put his hand up to face the Tigers this weekend.

Greater Western Sydney's Jesse Hogan in action during a practice match against Sydney on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photo

Now the former Demon and Docker just needs to recover with no problems before he boards a flight to Melbourne in what will be his 100th game of league football.

"No doubt he will put his hand up," Cameron said after Thursday's training session at the WestConnex Centre.

"He has had a good couple of weeks; he had a good pre-season until he missed round one in the AFL. We expect him to pull up really well. We know some of the challenges we've had with him, so it's not over the line until we get to game day. But if he does we expect him to play."

Greater Western Sydney is also considering welcoming All-Australian Nick Haynes back this weekend after a puzzling month for the key defender.

The 29-year-old has been troubled by severe stomach pain that flared up during the practice match against Sydney in Albury in February and required an endoscopy.

Nick Haynes looks on at Giants training on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Haynes is still seeing specialists to get to the bottom of a problem that caused him grief at the start of his career, but has subsided in the past fortnight to the point where he produced a strong showing in the VFL on the weekend and now appears set to be unleashed at senior level.

"Haynesy played really well last week. He was back to the old Haynesy," Cameron said.

"He got through the game, I think he punched through about 13.5km a lot of high intensity running, so we were really happy. He's trained really well this week. Hopefully he's over some of the challenges that he's had. He's clearly in line for us to select."

Former North Melbourne and Melbourne ruckman Braydon Preuss is also under consideration to face Richmond duo Toby Nankervis and Ivan Soldo after missing round one due to suspension.

The 26-year-old was set to partner Matt Flynn in the ruck against Sydney before he was hit with a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle on Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy.

Braydon Preuss at GWS training. Picture: Getty Images

Cameron expects the match committee in western Sydney to spend plenty of time discussing whether or not to pick two ruckmen after Flynn performed strongly against Tom Hickey last Saturday night.

"It's a bit of a catch-22. Clearly, we know their two rucks are big boys – Nankervis and Soldo are huge for them and they give them first use, so we are really debating that hard.

"Preuss has now had two or three games in a row coming back from an interrupted pre-season. We were rapt with Flynny (against Sydney). Clearly it’s a heavy discussion to play the both of them. We've just got to make sure that we're well balanced in the other areas of the ground.

"We know we played those two together in the Collingwood game in the last practice match and we were pretty happy."

Greater Western Sydney's Matt Flynn and Sydney's Tom Hickey compete in the ruck during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With Richmond coach Damien Hardwick announcing that Dustin Martin is taking time away from the club this week and in doubt for Sunday's game, Cameron said the Giants will continue to prepare for the Brownlow Medallist in the event he does play.

"Hopefully Dusty is OK if he's taken some leave away from the game. He is such a super player of the competition. First and foremost, hopefully he's OK and he bounces back as quick as he possibly can," he said.

"Clearly you prepare for all scenarios, whether he plays or whether he doesn’t. you're dealing with a hungry midfield from last week. No doubt they would have been disappointed with what happened against Carlton. We're expect their very best. They are an unbelievably good team."

Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward – the club's second-ever signing behind Phil Davis – will play his 250th game this weekend, while gun midfielder Tim Taranto will run out for the 100th time since the Giants read out his name with the second pick in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.