Dustin Martin leaves the field after the AAMI Community Series clash between Hawthorn and Richmond at Devonport Oval on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is taking time away from the club and is in doubt for the match against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.

Martin was a notable absentee from Thursday's run at Punt Rd Oval and has not been at the club since Monday's match review, missing their Tuesday training session.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick told reporters it was personal and when the time was right to share more information, "we'll share it".

Dustin Martin looks on during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on March 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"He's dealing with a couple of personal issues and whether he is available to play this week, we're unsure at the moment," Hardwick said.

"We won't close the door, but we just want to make sure that Dustin's OK ... we are a football club, and it is important to win games but the health and wellbeing of our players is our No.1 priority.

"We'll give him his time. He's so important to the fabric of our footy club, we just want to make sure he's OK and he's getting what he needs."

Toby Nankervis, Dustin Martin and Dylan Grimes run out on to the ground for Richmond's round one clash with Carlton at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2017 Brownlow medallist and three-time Norm Smith medallist is Richmond's most important player and the 30-year-old is among the AFL's top stars.

Richmond are coming off a round-one loss to Carlton and also have lost fellow frontline on-baller Dion Prestia to a hamstring injury.



Key forward Jack Riewoldt is sidelined with a thumb fracture that needed surgery.