Max Gawn leads the Demons out ahead of the clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty images

THERE are some big names on the chopping block this week due to injury, but the man sitting at the top of the most traded out is none other than premiership hero, and ever reliable ruckman Max Gawn.

We always say to back in our premiums, but after back-to-back weeks of 79 coaches have an itchy finger. Traditionally Max has started slow and then come good to be a walk-up top two ruck by seasons end but the emergence of Luke Jackson is sapping more points than many of us predicted.

MOST TRADED IN

Nic Martin (FWD, $266,000)

Tim English (FWD/RUC, $717,000)

Patrick Cripps (MID, $749,000)

Luke Jackson (FWD/RUC, $566,000)

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $946,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Max Gawn (RUC, $855,000)

Dustin Martin (FWD/MID, $676,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $935,000)

Joshua Gibcus (DEF, $280,000)

Caleb Serong (MID, $659,000)

Copy link Link copied to clipboard On the chopping block: The Traders' early R3 Fantasy trades Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss their early trade options ahead of round three

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $319,000) +$66,000

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $946,000) +$59,000

Will Brodie (FWD/MID, $467,000) +$58,000

Nick Daicos (MID, $390,000) +$58,000

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $382,000) +$55,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Chad Wingard (FWD/MID, $654,000) -$64

Bailey Williams (DEF, $503,000) -$49

Trent McKenzie (DEF, $532,000) -$47

Taylor Adams (MID, $780,000) -$46,000

Dyson Heppell (DEF, $723,000) -$45,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nic Martin (MID, $266,000) - 44

Jack Haynes (RUC/FWD, $253,000) - 31

Nick Daicos (MID, $332,000) - 7

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $327,000) - 7

Tyson Stengle (FWD, $344,000) - 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 159

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $918,000) 156

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 150

Jack Steele (MID, $989,000) 145

Chad Wingard (FWD/MID, $654,000) 144

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

BUY

Andrew Brayshaw

FREMANTLE

MID, $946,000

The young star was unstoppable on his way to a season-high 181. He didn’t just do a bit of everything, he did a lot of everything, stuffing the stat sheet and taking full advantage of his increased TOG and CBAs from last year. He has a BE of just 63 heading into his matchup with the Eagles.

Christian Petracca

MELBOURNE

MID, $983,000

Any fear of CP attracting too much attention from the opposition has been put to rest following confirmation that he is literally too big, strong and fast for anyone to go with him. He is in absolute beast mode, scoring 136 on the weekend to give him an average of 138 across the first two games. He has already increased $53K.

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $854,000

If you are looking for an under-priced, top-line premium, the Brisbane ball magnet is the man for the job. He has started the season on fire averaging 132 following his dominant performance against the Bombers where he scored 145. He has a BE of just 66, confirming his bargain status.

Also consider: Tim English, Isaac Heeney, Nic Martin.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $760,000

The Giant running machine has started the season in underwhelming fashion. There was plenty of hype for the star following a good pre season but he has fallen well short of expectation, averaging just 79 and dropping $35K. He will still end up being a top six defender, so stay strong.

Jack Steele

St Kilda

MID, $989,000

Not often does a player find themselves under the microscope when they start the season with back to back triple figure scores but when you start the season at over one million dollars, at least one thumping score to start the season is required. He looked disinterested at times when the Saints had control of the ball and finished with no marks.

Tom Mitchell

HAWTHORN

MID, $925,000

The Pig hasn’t hit triple figures yet this season, averaging 94 following his 98 on the weekend. If there is one thing we know about Mitchell, it's that a big score is only around the corner. He has dropped $44K since the start of the year and has a BE of 142.

Also consider: Rowan Marshall, Brodie Grundy, Patrick Lipinski.

Tom Mitchell gets a kick away against Port Adelaide in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Zach Merrett

ESSENDON

MID, $935,000

The Bomber star started the year in familiar fashion … Dominating. He has averaged 115 over the first two games but has unfortunately succumbed to a syndesmosis injury that will keep him out for around six weeks. It's a big blow for his four per cent of owners who had a great unique pick on their hands.

Tarryn Thomas

NORTH MELBOURNE

FWD/MID, $621,000

After a disappointing first week, the exciting Roo was back on track in round two, only to fall victim to a serious rib injury following a brave attempt to smother. He scored 49 points prior to the injury which contributed to his $60K season price drop. He will be a bargain at some stage this year following his return where he will have a BE of 116.

Max Gawn

MELBOURNE

RUC, $855,000

We always knew the emergence of Luke Jackson would have some impact on Max’s scores, but to not score over 79 in the first two weeks leaves serious questions moving forward given his season price drop of $56K and thumping BE of 143. A trade to a value option is on the cards.

Also consider: Matt Rowell, Jy Simpkin, Patrick Dangerfield.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Is trading out max gawn for jarrod Witts an option — Jack Howe (@_WhiteChocky) March 29, 2022

As much as I hate to say it, yes it is a viable option given the cash grab. Witts as returned from injury remarkably well and if you use the money wisely on the flipside, it could be a winner.

Will Brodie. With Fyfe being out for ~6 weeks but Mundy coming in, do we keep him? His TOG is shocking but his scores aren’t bad. — Brittany Marie (@HayesMaeve) March 29, 2022

The low time on ground is crazy to be honest, but his scoring and price rises are good enough to hold given his points per minute. Keep him for now and monitor as others return.

Is Hayden Young’s role real? Better option than Hewitt — Sam Wilson (@SamWils76188406) March 29, 2022

Young was outstanding against the Saints and is a great player but Hewett has pumped out two impressive games against teams that were considered premiership contenders. He has been a bull in the middle and will be massive this week.

Unfortunately forced to trade Merrett. Do I bring in another Uber premo in Brayshaw or save come cash and go Cripps? — Curtis Mitchell (@curtismit_) March 29, 2022

Crippa is an uber premo in my opinion. Save the cash and watch him pump out a huge score this week.

Is Rowell to Green or Crouch worth the upgrade? — Jackery (@jackerytheone) March 29, 2022

Surely Rowell can’t be asked to play such a ridiculous role again.

Brayshaw or Boak? — BillyM (@BillyMoran86) March 29, 2022

It's definitely Brayshaw here. His CBAs are up, his TOG is up and his scoring is way up as a result. Lock and load. Pig like behaviour on the weekend.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.