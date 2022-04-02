GREATER Western Sydney has sealed its first win of the season with Stephen Coniglio reinforcing his return-to-form and Braydon Preuss impressing in the 12.11 (83) to 8.9 (57) victory over Gold Coast at Giants Stadium on Saturday.

The GWS midfield came out firing after criticism of their performance last week against Richmond, with co-captain Coniglio and club debutant Preuss joined by Tom Green and Tim Taranto in setting the tone around stoppages.

The Giants won the clearances 54-35 as prolific Suns onballer Touk Miller was restricted to only 17 possessions and Matt Rowell also had little influence on the match.

The resurgent Coniglio again looked to have rediscovered some of his best form as he collected 21 disposals in the first half and finished with 32 touches and a game-high 10 clearances in a stirring display.

The injury-prone Preuss made his Giants debut after arriving at his third club late in 2020 and had an instant impact with 34 hitouts, 16 possessions and seven clearances while getting the better of Suns co-captain Jarrod Witts.

The inclusion of the 206cm Preuss and 204cm Lachlan Keeffe allowed emerging onballer Green to leave the rucking to the bigger bodies so he could focus on winning the ball at ground level, after having to fill in last week against the Tigers.

The 21-year-old continued his outstanding start to the season and ended with 28 disposals and six clearances, while also drifting forward to be a regular target inside 50. Green kicked 2.2 including a smart right-foot snap in the third quarter when the game was still in the balance.

Tim Taranto (35 disposals, one goal) also stood out in the second half in particular, while Harry Himmelberg (three goals) and Jesse Hogan (two goals) ensured the Giants' midfield dominance was reflected on the scoreboard.

Suns' co-captain Miller was unable to shake the close attention of Lachlan Ash as he dropped under 29 touches for the first time in the past 19 matches.

Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult (both three goals) kept the scoreboard respectable for the Suns, while Jack Lukosius was missed in defence but set up several shots on goal with his neat kicking when playing in the front-half.

It was a happy homecoming for the Giants who were playing their first match at their home ground for 287 days after being forced to play away from Sydney due to COVID-19 last year.

The Giants' victory improved their record against the Suns at the venue to five wins from as many matches, now by an average of 82 points.

GWS travels to Perth to play Fremantle next weekend, while Gold Coast will look to bounce back when it hosts Carlton at Metricon Stadium in round four.

Preuss presses his claims

If Braydon Preuss is the perennial journeyman footballer then that journey has been taken on a very slow boat to this point. His first six seasons since being taken in the 2015 rookie draft produced 18 games at three clubs - everybody wants him, but no-one wants to play him. However, after his Giants debut the former Roo and Demon's career may start moving a little quicker. Preuss was up against Jarrod Witts and more than held his own against the Suns captain, finishing with 16 disposals, 34 hitouts and seven clearances. He also laid four tackles, some of them reminiscent of the bone-jarring types his predecessor Shane Mumford liked.

Braydon Preuss and Jarrod Witts battle it out in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Faded Levi's still a good fit

When Gold Coast extended a rookie lifeline to Levi Casboult it seemed to be as a top-up player only to be called upon in an injury crisis, but the former Blue is proving he can provide more than list security. Casboult kicked two goals in each of the Suns' matches over the opening fortnight and upped the effort with three on Saturday. He was clunking marks in his bucket-like hands as strongly as ever and finishing with straight kicking that has not always been as evident. Whether Stuart Dew wants a 32-year-old as his prime forward target is another matter, but Levi doesn't look like stepping aside for any younger teammates just yet.

Check one-two, then check again

There are 24 players running around in the AFL either taken with, or traded for, a top-two pick in the National Draft, and 10 of them were playing in this game. But top-two players don't translate to top-two teams, and while this match had to have a winner, neither side looked like becoming a premiership threat anytime soon. Player retention has always been an issue for these clubs, but there are bigger concerns like culture and reputation - a couple of things highlighted by the virtually empty stands at Giants Stadium on Saturday.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.4 8.7 9.9 12.11 (83)

GOLD COAST 1.4 3.5 4.6 8.9 (57)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg 3, Green 2, Hogan 2, de Boer, Hill, Keeffe, O'Halloran, Taranto

Gold Coast: Casboult 3, Chol 3, Holman, Sexton

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Taranto, Coniglio, Green, Whitfield, Preuss, Hogan

Gold Coast: Rowell, Weller, Casboult, Fiorini, Sharp

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Haynes (foot/ankle)

Gold Coast: TBC

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy, replaced Nick Haynes in the fourth quarter

Gold Coast: Josh Corbett (unused)