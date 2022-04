Patrick Cripps after the Blues' win over Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON captain Patrick Cripps has opened up an early lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award after polling five votes against Hawthorn on Sunday.

Cripps now leads fellow superstar Christian Petracca by five votes after the Demon playmaker was quiet in his side's win over Essendon.

Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw is equal with Petracca on 20 votes after another strong showing in the Western Derby.

Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English, gun Demon Clayton Oliver, Cat Jeremy Cameron, Giants co-captain Stephen Coniglio, Docker Lachie Schultz and Adelaide hero Jordan Dawson all polled a perfect 10 in round three, but spearhead Max King missed out despite his match-winning heroics against Richmond.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Tim English (WB)

7 Bailey Smith (WB)

6 Josh Dunkley (WB)

3 Adam Treloar (WB)

2 Ryan Gardner (WB)

1 Cody Weightman (WB)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

Melbourne v Essendon

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

8 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

4 Sam Weideman (MELB)

4 Peter Wright (ESS)

4 Ed Langdon (MELB)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

8 Todd Marshall (PORT)

6 Elliott Himmelberg (ADEL)

3 Travis Boak (PORT)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Lachlan Gollant (ADEL)

GWS Giants v Gold Coast

10 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

7 Tom Green (GWS)

7 Tim Taranto (GWS)

4 Braydon Preuss (GWS)

2 Lachie Ash (GWS)

Collingwood v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

8 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

3 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

3 Taylor Adams (COLL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

Brisbane v North Melbourne

9 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

6 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 Marcus Adams (BL)

3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Charlie Cameron (BL)

2 Dayne Zorko (BL)

Carlton v Hawthorn

9 Sam Docherty (CARL)

8 Changkuoth Jiath (HAW)

5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Dylan Moore (HAW)

St Kilda v Richmond

9 Brad Crouch (STK)

8 Max King (STK)

7 Nathan Broad (RICH)

4 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Jade Gresham (STK)

West Coast v Fremantle

10 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

6 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

4 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Heath Chapman (FRE)

1 Blake Acres (FRE)

1 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

25 Patrick Cripps CARL

20 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

20 Christian Petracca MELB

17 Jordan De Goey COLL

17 Tom Green GWS

17 Clayton Oliver MELB

16 Changkuoth Jiath HAW

15 Isaac Heeney SYD

13 Max King STK

13 Touk Miller GCFC

13 James Sicily HAW

12 Lachie Neale BL

11 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

11 Mitch Lewis HAW

11 Jeremy McGovern WCE

11 Bailey Smith WB

10 Stephen Coniglio GWS

10 Jordan Dawson ADEL

10 Sam Docherty CARL

10 Tim English WB

10 Dan Houston PORT

10 Nick Larkey NMFC

10 Luke Parker SYD

10 Matt Rowell GCFC

10 Lachie Schultz FRE