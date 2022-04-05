ANDREW Gaff is optimistic that West Coast will soon emerge from its nightmare start to the season with a raft of players due back in coming weeks.

The Eagles, who are 0-3, have been hit hard by injuries and players entering the AFL's health and safety protocols, meaning they have already used 37 different players within three rounds including five top-up players.

West Coast has only had six players play all three games; Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Luke Foley, Patrick Naish, Sam Petrevski-Seton and Jack Petruccelle.

Coach Adam Simpson cited a lack of continuity for his side’s poor synergy and connection in Sunday's 55-point Western Derby loss to Fremantle where it only lost the inside 50s count 55-46.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Eagles, with Tom Barrass and Bailey Williams returning to training on Tuesday after stints in protocols and Luke Shuey, Liam Duggan and Willie Rioli expected out later in the week ahead of Saturday's game with Collingwood.

The Eagles look disappointed after losing the Western Derby to Fremantle in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Star onballers Elliot Yeo (calf) and Tim Kelly (hamstring) are both listed as 1-2 weeks along with mature-age draftee Greg Clark (shoulder), while Jamie Cripps (pectoral) and Oscar Allen (foot) are only three weeks from returning.

"With a little bit more continuity and more guys coming back in the next coming weeks, as well as the improvement from the younger guys, we’re going to start playing some really good consistent football," Gaff said.

"Our good footy is really competitive and up there with some of the really good teams, but when we drop off at the moment we’re conceding quite a few goals.

"Hopefully we don’t lose any more this week and we get some continuity back in training and getting a full squad back at training. The spirit in our team has been as good as it has been… we can’t change the fact we’re 0-3."

West Coast had 10 players come out of protocols and play in round three including Nic Naitanui and Josh Kennedy, which presented a unique challenge, but Gaff was optimistic that group would be better off for that.

"I think all those guys have all pulled up pretty well," he said. "No doubt they'll be better this weekend with a full week of training leading up to the Collingwood game."

Meanwhile, West Coast Head of Health Mark Finucane said the Eagles were aiming for a round five return for Kelly, while Yeo, Cripps, Clark and Allen wouldn’t be far behind.

"Elliot’s done a good block of work and building through his football fitness and very close to seeing him back out there," Finucane said.

"Jamie and Greg are progressing through their football contact and conditioning nicely and we’re looking at seeing them in the next two-to-three weeks.

"Oscar (Allen) has been back running and we’ll see him more and more in training as he builds - over the next three or so weeks - his football conditioning."

Dom Sheed is now listed as five weeks away after injuring his ankle in West Coast's first pre-season game.

"Dom has come out of the boot last week and is in the ‘preparation to run’ phase now and hopefully on the Alter-G later this week and hopefully on-ground next week," Finucane said.