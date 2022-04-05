TAGGERS reared their ugly heads for the first time in a while and we copped a big reality check with a number of our premiums succumbing to the extra attention. On a positive note, we finally got a look at big Braydon Preuss in orange and we certainly weren’t disappointed with the journeyman reaching triple figures for 108. The biggest question is whether he is too expensive to sit on the bench, or… could you possibly cull one of our 'Set and forget!'

MOST TRADED IN

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $411,000)

Nathan O’Driscoll (DEF/MID, $202,000)

Tim English (RUC, $769,000)

Patrick Cripps (MID, $810,000)

Sam Docherty (DEF, $855,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jack Hayes (FWD/RUC, $367,000)

Paddy McCartin (FWD/DEF, $350,000)

Joshua Rachele (FWD/MID, $414,000)

Joshua Gibcus (DEF, $286,000)

Max Gawn (RUC, $829,000)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard On the chopping block: The Traders' early R4 trades Roy, Calvin and Warnie discuss their early trade options ahead of round four

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Nic Martin (FWD, $348,000) +$82,000

Angus Brayshaw (MID, $663,000) +$71,000

Nick Daicos (MID, $457,000) +$67

Patrick Naish (FWD/MID, $441,000) +$63,000

Patrick Crisp (MID, $810,000) +$61,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Chad Wingard (FWD/MID, $598,000) -$56

Todd Goldstein (RUC, $612,000) -$56

Trent McKenzie (DEF, $478,000) -$54

Jack Scrimshaw (DEF, $617,000) -$51,000

Jake Waterman (FWD, $617,000) -$49,000

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Nic Martin (FWD, $348,000) - 31

Aaron Black (MID, $221,000) - 3

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $414,000) 0

Patrick Naish(MID/FWD, $441,000) 1

Hugh Dixon (RUC/FWD, $226,000) 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 160

Touk Miller (MID, $981,000) 156

Jack Macrae (MID, $931,000) 152

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 150

Jack Steele (MID, $962,000) 145

BUY

Braydon Preuss

GWS GIANTS

RUC, $367,000

We finally got to see the journeyman make his Giant debut and he didn’t disappoint. The 26 year old didn’t miss a beat, recording 34 hit outs, 16 possessions and a score of 108. It leaves him with a break even of just seven making him one of the best cash cows in the game.

Sam Docherty

CARLTON

DEF, $855,000

The former Blues skipper and general inspiration to the whole population was at it again on the weekend, continuing to display arguably his career best form. He collected 33 possessions and took 13 marks on his way to 138. It gives him a BE of 83 leading into his game against the Suns leaving another price rise on the cards.

George Hewett

CARLTON

DEF/MID, $633,000

If you ignored our advice (usually a good idea) and didn’t start your season with Super Hewey, it's time to bite your pride and bring him in. He had a season high 119 on the weekend to increase his average to 98 and leave him with a BE of just 36.

Also consider: Tim English, Reef McInnes, Jake Stein.

Sam Docherty in action against Hawthorn in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Jack Steele

ST KILDA

MID, $962,000

Never has a player been so scrutinised for starting the season with three straight hundreds but that's what happens when you start the season over one million dollars. This week he plays the Hawks who have given up a phenomenal amount of points to opposition midfielders.

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $981,000

In a similar boat to Steele, there was an outpouring of frustration towards Touk who was also north of one million dollars prior to the start of the season. The former tagger, turned ball magnet copped a dose of his old medicine, restricting him to 68.

Jack Macrae

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID, $989,000

The Bulldogs ball magnet was tracking towards another triple figure score against the Swans before finding himself on the wing in the last quarter which dried his scoring up completely. He eventually finished the match with two points in the last and a score of 75. He has a BE of 152 but will return to the middle this week and score accordingly.

Also consider: Jack Crisp, Lachie Neale, Christian Petracca.

Jack Steele reacts on the final siren in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Rowan Marshall

ST KILDA

RUC, $729,000

Despite being a big fan of the Saint, it’s time to bail given there are fantastic options at and below his price. He can’t produce the scoring required to be a top ruck playing alongside Paddy Ryder, as we saw on the weekend 66. He has a BE of 118 and Preuss provides a nice cash grab.

Jack Hayes

ST KILDA

FWD/RUC, $367,000

The 24 year old has made an outstanding start to his career, averaging an impressive 72 over his first three games. Despite having a BE of just 10, he was also well down due to the return of Ryder, recording a season low 45. It's only a matter of time before the Saints cut back to two of the three rucks and unfortunately Hayes is the one to go.

Sam Draper

ESSENDON

RUC, $499,000

If taking a punt on the 23 year old was your way of avoiding the ‘set and forget’ strategy, fix it while you can. The Bomber had an extraordinarily low score on the weekend, reaching just 28 with one kick, one handball, one mark and on free against. Thankfully he had 19 hit outs.

Also consider: Conor Rozee, Matt Rowell, Josh Gibcus.

Cripps in for parish or crouch? — richard lau (@loooooongy) April 5, 2022

I would usually say to stick with your boys but we need to have Crippa the big bull! Parish costs a heap more than Crouch and has a BE of 127 compared to 68. Parish goes.

What is there not to like about Tom Green? Could he be a top 10 mid? — Jack (@jackjackgoose7) April 5, 2022

Yet to find something I don’t like. We always knew a break out would come from the young star at some stage and it is certainly upon us. He has a BE of just 51 and remains an under priced premium option who is in the mix for the top 10.

I know it's a hot topic but are we seriously going to trade one of Max or Brodie to Juicy?! Trading our premos bites us more often but not! I'm doing it because I can get Mccartin to uber but it just doesn't sit right!

Mccartin > Doc + 60-80

Max > Juicy +0- -25

the maths works.. — Chris (@Chris_Rohde91) April 5, 2022

I’m in the same boat. I need Paddy off my ground and I love Doc. Realistically though, I can’t see myself going through with it.

Best option under 700k other than preuss (any position) — Thomas Ward (@Wardyt) April 5, 2022

For position, value and scoring, its still my boy Super Hewey, George Hewett.

Is Nathan Broad’s scoring and role a trap? — John (@SinceIGotGAWN) April 5, 2022

Surely! Credit where it’s due though, plenty of marks and back to back 100s! I would steer clear.

Hey legend! 💪 Who are the rolling Defenders for those upgrading after a juicy downgrade? — Anthony (@toanmcnugget) April 5, 2022

I am currently crunching numbers to drop my first rollin’ 22 on the Podcast Monday. Until then, just know Doc is at number one and bring him in.

Why is my wife better at fantasy than I am?

My rank: 15849

Wife rank: 1853 — Will Schofield (@WillSchofield) April 5, 2022

Same reasons my son is beating me. They are smart and we suck.

Would you upgrade Rachele to Cripps or Milera to Short? I still have 3 rookies onfield in the backline. This would fix one of them. — Brendo (@GreenBrendo) April 5, 2022

I want everyone to join me on the Crippa train but you need to prioritise fixing that backline mate. Get Shorty.

Good luck legends, @RoyDT

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.