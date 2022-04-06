Taylor Adams in action against Geelong in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without vice-captain Taylor Adams for Saturday's clash against West Coast with the gun midfielder testing positive to COVID-19.

Coach Craig McRae revealed on Melbourne radio station SEN that Adams would enter the AFL's health and safety protocols and miss at least the clash against the Eagles.

"Taylor Adams unfortunately is not going to play this week. He got COVID,” McRae said.

"He’s been a little bit unwell the last few days and then he tested positive I think on Monday or Tuesday, so he definitely won’t be playing this week."

It's a huge blow for Collingwood which is already without forward-mid Jordan De Goey after he was suspended for a dangerous tackle on Cats superstar Patrick Dangerfield.

McRae also revealed that only five of his players have yet to contract the virus.

The Magpies are taking on the winless West Coast on Saturday afternoon at Marvel Stadium and are looking to bounce from last week's loss where they were blown away by Geelong in the final term.

The Eagles have been dealing with their own COVID issues through the opening three rounds, but could get more players back this week.