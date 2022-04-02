FROM a night of celebration to a night to forget and back again, Geelong skipper Joel Selwood will never forget the night he broke Stephen Kernahan's long-standing record after the Cats overcame a 30-point three-quarter time deficit to record a famous win on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old had been the focus of the week ahead of his 227th game as Cats skipper, moving past the Carlton legend after starting the season level with triple Brownlow Medallist Dick Reynolds.

MAGPIES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

That record may never be broken, but things were almost broken for Chris Scott's side on Saturday night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong The Magpies and Cats clash in round three

Geelong conceded nine goals in the third quarter – five in a five-minute patch – and stared a 1-2 start in the eyes before booting the final seven goals of the game to win by 13 points and celebrate one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous hoops in dramatic style.

And while it was Selwood's night to savour, Jeremy Cameron produced his best performance since arriving at GMHBA Stadium at the end of 2020.

The Coleman Medal winner kicked three final-quarter goals when the Cats needed them, finishing with six goals – the equal-most he has booted in a game for Geelong – from nine marks in a stunning performance.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jezza catching fire as Cats are coming fast Jeremy Cameron bags two consecutive goals to get his Cats within just one straight kick

Just when Craig McRae appeared set to make it three from three – and three 100+ scores to start a new era at Collingwood in style – Scott's men turned the game on its head in the final 30 minutes to win 16.8 (104) to 13.13 (91).

In an incredible game that saw both sides dominate large chunks of the contest, Collingwood had no answers for the Cats in the fourth quarter.

Geelong's other star key forward – Tom Hawkins – put the icing on the cake in the dying seconds, ensuring Selwood's milestone was a night to remember for the right reasons.

Selwood has now won every milestone, from 50 games to 300, and now on the night where he became the longest-serving skipper in the history of the game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Selwood earns classy send off in record-breaking game Joel Selwood is honored by fans and players after becoming the longest-serving captain in AFL history

No love from the Pies for record-breaker

Twenty five years after Carlton great Stephen Kernahan overtook Essendon legend Dick Reynolds' longstanding record, the baton was passed to Joel Selwood at the MCG on Saturday night. Kernahan spoke to Selwood in front of the group on the ground before the opening bounced, before Selwood got to work. But the Collingwood faithful booed and hissed every time the midfielder went near the ball following an early high tackle that attracted attention.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fireworks spark after Selwood gets mowed down Tempers flare after Oliver Henry catches Joel Selwood right in front of the Magpie faithful, resulting in two goals

Time for Daicos to get a Rising Star nod?

Nick Daicos was the clubhouse leader early in round one, stamping himself as a NAB AFL Rising Star contender on the opening Friday night of the season. Essendon's SSP signing Nic Martin got the nomination that weekend, before Melbourne premiership defender Jake Bowey earned the round two nod. Now it will take some beating to topple the son of Collingwood great Peter Daicos when the round three rising star nomination is revealed on Monday night. Daicos kicked his first goal in the black and white from deep on the boundary at the city end on the round in the first quarter and they came from everywhere. The teenager finished with 26 disposals on Saturday, following up 27 in round one and 22 last weekend.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Magpie Army erupts as Daicos drills his first goal Nick Daicos is surrounded by teammates after delivering his first major in the AFL

More headlines for Jezza

When they needed someone to stand up, it was Jeremy Cameron who stood up in the last quarter. The Coleman Medallist slotted three of his six goals to reel in a Collingwood lead and help ensure the club celebrated Selwood in the appropriate style. A fortnight after leaving the MCG in an ambulance, Cameron returned with his finest performance for the hoops, finishing with six goals from nine marks to combine with Tom Hawkins for nine majors in a brilliant display.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cameron goes crazy late in stunning six-goal show Jeremy Cameron brings it home for the Cats in a remarkable comeback

COLLINGWOOD 3.7 4.11 13.12 13.13 (91)

GEELONG 2.3 6.4 9.6 16.8 (104)

GOALS

Collingwood: Mihocek 2, Cameron 2, Elliott 2, N.Daicos, J.Daicos, De Goey, Ginnivan, Henry, Howe, Lipinski

Geelong: Cameron 6, Hawkins 3, Blicavs, Close, Dangerfield, Duncan, Holmes, Parfitt, Smith

BEST

Collingwood: Elliott, Adams, N.Daicos, Crisp, Quaynor

Geelong: Cameron, Stewart, Dangerfield, Guthrie, Holmes

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Geelong: Blicavs (ribs), Ratugolea (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Brown (unused)

Geelong: Dahlhaus (replaced Ratugolea in fourth quarter)

Crowd: 52,974 at the MCG