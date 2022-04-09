FREMANTLE has pulled a late change with defender Alex Pearce ruled out of Saturday night's game against Greater Western Sydney due to an ankle injury.
The key defender, who was under an injury cloud after hurting his ankle in Sunday's Derby win, has been replaced in the selected side by Griffin Logue.
Fremantle had announced no late changes one hour prior to bouncedown but pulled the late switch, with Logue seen warming up alone after the team had finished their initial warm-up.
Bailey Banfield remains Fremantle's sub with Logue coming in as a like-for-like replacement for Fremantle. Adam Kennedy is the Giants' sub.
Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST
LATE CHANGES
Fremantle: Alex Pearce (ankle) replaced in selected side by Griffin Logue
Greater Western Sydney: None
MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jack Ross
Western Bulldogs: Mitch Wallis
Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
Medical subs
Collingwood: Trent Bianco
West Coast: Josh Rotham
Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Sam Wicks (H&S protocols) replaced in selected side by James Bell
North Melbourne: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Ben Ronke
North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar
