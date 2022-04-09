Fremantle's Alex Pearce warms up ahead of round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has pulled a late change with defender Alex Pearce ruled out of Saturday night's game against Greater Western Sydney due to an ankle injury.

The key defender, who was under an injury cloud after hurting his ankle in Sunday's Derby win, has been replaced in the selected side by Griffin Logue.

Fremantle had announced no late changes one hour prior to bouncedown but pulled the late switch, with Logue seen warming up alone after the team had finished their initial warm-up.

Bailey Banfield remains Fremantle's sub with Logue coming in as a like-for-like replacement for Fremantle. Adam Kennedy is the Giants' sub.

Fremantle v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Alex Pearce (ankle) replaced in selected side by Griffin Logue

Greater Western Sydney: None

MEDICAL SUBS

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jack Ross

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Wallis

Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Medical subs

Collingwood: Trent Bianco

West Coast: Josh Rotham

Sydney v North Melbourne at the SCG, 2.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Sam Wicks (H&S protocols) replaced in selected side by James Bell

North Melbourne: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Ben Ronke

North Melbourne: Aiden Bonar

