Which teams have the biggest swings in performance between wins and losses, and where?

Zak Butters and Jy Simpkin in action during North Melbourne's clash with Port Adelaide in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EVERY coach wants to minimise the gap between their team's best and worst performances. But who's actually the best at it?

With 12 rounds now in the books, measuring this performance gap – also known as team volatility – is one of the most revealing ways to understand the current AFL landscape.

Looking past final scores and margins alone, a collection of team and player statistics can map this volatility.

This reveals exactly how a team's tactical DNA and player performances break down when they lose, quantifying just how much a club's style of play swings from week to week.

By comparing these metrics provided by Champion Data, split by performance in wins versus losses, we can pinpoint the clubs that have the most alarming chasm between their peaks and troughs.

Looking at the data, North Melbourne has displayed some of the most extreme structural swings in the League this season. The Kangaroos’ performance doesn't just dip in losses; their entire style of play flips.

Take their ball security, for example. In wins, the Kangaroos average just 55 turnovers – good enough to rank among the best in the league. But in losses, that number skyrockets to 70. That +15.0 differential is the biggest ball-security drop-off in the competition – and by a wide margin.

It is a similar story with how the Roos manage the pace of a game, or their tempo control. In wins, they average 101.8 uncontested marks, safely clamping down on the tempo of the game. In losses, that control evaporates, with their average of uncontested grabs plummeting by nearly 30 to just 73.7.

This high-end volatility explains why, despite sitting 13th on the ladder, North Melbourne has still put together some stunning performances – both good and bad.

These include a 75-point hiding of Richmond in round six and a remarkable last-gasp upset of Gold Coast in round 11. However, when this young group switches off, they leak heavily – evidenced by a 68-point dismantling by Adelaide in round 10 and conceding 135 points to Geelong in round eight.

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Ultimately, the Kangaroos’ ceiling is built on high-possession control and precise ball security. Conversely, they hit their floor the moment they are stripped of the footy and lose the ability to control the speed of the game.

It is a tactical rollercoaster that stands in stark contrast to previous years, where the club simply stayed in the basement.

When analysing how efficiently teams score once they are inside 50, and how easily they transition the ball from defence to attack, both Fremantle and Richmond – sitting at opposite ends of the ladder – show large efficiency chasms.

In wins, the Dockers restrict opponents to a scoring efficiency of just 47.6 per cent per inside 50.

However, in their sole loss of the season – against the Cats in round one – that figure blew out to 65.2 per cent.

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Similarly, their ability to transition the ball from the defensive half to the forward half plummeted by 13.8 per cent in that defeat, proving that when their system breaks down, their defensive structure did not just bend; it shattered.

At the other end of the ladder, the Tigers experience a similar collapse in attack. In its two wins this season, Richmond scored from 53.9 per cent of its inside 50 entries – an elite level of efficiency. In losses, that number plummeted to just 38.4 per cent.

When the Tigers are not firing at that clinical rate against lower-ranked opposition, they have no safety net to scrape a win in the ugly games.

Meanwhile, Essendon and Port Adelaide rely on a game plan that resembles keepings-off.

Both teams are highly volatile; if an opponent lets them mark the ball at will and play a chip-and-charge style, they can look flawless.

But the moment an opponent brings high pressure and forces contests, denying the Bombers and Power that control, their systems bottom out.

Statistically, the Bombers have a massive +48.0 uncontested mark differential between wins and losses, tallying 128 in their sole victory but dropping to an average of 80 in defeat.

The Power show a similarly huge +38.0 uncontested mark differential, averaging 121 in wins but plummeting to just 83 in losses.

Peter Wright marks during Essendon's win over Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Finally, when looking at the gap between expected performance and actual output, teams like Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Sydney show the highest variance. These clubs are over-indexing on positive fluctuations – often relying on unsustainable trends like elite goalkicking accuracy or concentrated bursts of goals to secure wins.

Specifically, Melbourne's statistical output is incredibly erratic, depending on whether they can control the tempo of the game, meaning the Demons depend heavily on these low-probability surges just to lift themselves out of their basement.

Their ceiling is defined by strong, high-scoring wins like the 32-point blowout over West Coast in round nine and a comprehensive 39-point defeat of Hawthorn in round 10.

In contrast, their basement features the shock 45-point loss to Essendon to hand the Bombers their one win in round five, alongside a recent 49-point flattening by GWS in round 12.

Phoenix Gothard tackles Paddy Cross during GWS' win over Melbourne in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the Suns display peak volatility and remain susceptible to dramatic, expected-versus-actual scoring swings. They are, by definition, an execution-dependent team rather than an effort-dependent one.

This is reflected in their scoring output: while the Suns have an expected score of 93.39, their actual score stands higher at 99.82. This gap highlights their identity as a high-octane transition side that frequently overperforms expected metrics through clinical bursts.

However, maintaining this style requires precise execution, meaning their efficiency inside 50 fluctuates wildly. For instance, they convert 48.3 per cent of inside-50 entries into scores during wins, but that drops to 39.7 per cent in losses.

Daniel Rioli and Noah Anderson after Gold Coast's loss to North Melbourne in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In contrast, the Swans possess an elite ceiling, but underlying metrics show they are still running much hotter than their baseline trends suggest.

Although the Swans already boast the League's highest expected scoring baseline by a wide margin, they still outpace that 110.26 benchmark by nearly five points per match. This overperformance is driven by pristine, maximum-efficiency transition football rather than a pure weight of inside-50 entries.

However, the Swans are far from bulletproof when challenged. When an opponent disrupts their flow, their transition efficiency falls by 11.2 per cent and forward-line conversion drops by 13.7 per cent — proof that their elite ceiling is reliant on near-perfect execution.