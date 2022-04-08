SYDNEY will go into its SCG clash against North Melbourne without pressure forward Sam Wicks.

Wicks is a late out due to the AFL's health and safety protocols. He will be replaced in the team by small forward Ben Ronke. It's a blow for the Swans who are already without their All-Australian small forward Tom Papley due to a lingering hamstring injury.



The Swans v Roos clash starts at 2.40pm AEST and both teams will be running out with a full head of hot steam after disappointing losses last week.



The Roos will have their coach's words still stinging and ringing in their ears after David Noble slammed their R3 effort against Brisbane, calling it embarrassing.



Noble's counterpart John Longmire was also unimpressed with his Swans' performance against the Dogs, despite that game going down to the wire.

"We were just right off. We fumbled a lot, missed tackles, all those things you need to be strong in the contest and the Doggies were the opposite end of that and that's what it looked like for a fair bit of the game," Longmire fumed following his match.



With round three behind them, there's plenty on the line in round four, with Sydney looking to stay in touch with the top teams and notch its third win for the season after an impressive start against Greater Western Sydney and Geelong.



But a hiccup here - where they start the game as hot favourites - would be a mini-disaster and could ultimately hurt their chances of a finals finish (or perhaps even top four) come the end of the home and away season.

Former Port Adelaide forward-ruck Peter Ladhams will play his first game for the Bloods when the Swans face the Roos at the SCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, North Melbourne will be looking to make amends for that Brisbane loss and secure its second win for 2022.

While North is seen as a developing side, the Swans will have legitimate concerns after losing No.1 ruckman Tom Hickey with a knee injury and facing a strong one-two ruck punch in Todd Goldstein and the in-form Tristan Xerri.



Ex-Port forward-ruck Peter Ladhams has come into the line-up to make his Sydney debut, speedster Justin McInerney is a welcome return for the Swans, and swingman Sam Reid is back from the cold.

For North, emerging gun Luke Davies-Uniacke returns from concussion protocols, while Jared Polec (foot), Tom Powell (calf), and Eddie Ford (health and safety protocols) are all out.