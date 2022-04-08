Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is subbed off during R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Ollie Wines has been discharged from hospital but will remain under observation over a heart condition after being subbed off during Thursday night's loss to Melbourne.

Wines was withdrawn from the game at half-time after suffering nausea and dizziness during the Power's 32-point defeat at the Adelaide Oval.

He was taken to hospital after the game, with the Power revealing on Friday that the 27-year-old Brownlow medallist had been diagnosed with a heart irregularity.

DEES HAMMER POWER Full match coverage and stats

Port Adelaide said in a club statement on Friday night that Wines left hospital after the issue resolved itself.

Wines' poor health capped off a horror night for Port where it fell to 0-4 this season after recording its first goalless first-half in club history.

Tom Jonas leads his dejected Port Adelaide players off after their round four, 2022 loss. Picture: AFL Photos

He has played 185 games for Port since debuting in 2013 and was awarded the AFL's highest individual honour last season, polling three more votes than Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli.

Port Adelaide also confirmed that an MRI revealed that ruck Scott Lycett dislocated his shoulder during the game and his condition will be monitored over the coming days.

