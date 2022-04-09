A WASTEFUL Fremantle was accurate when it counted to claim its third win of the season, getting past Greater Western Sydney by 34 points in a seesawing game at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dockers' inaccuracy kept the dogged Giants in the game for three quarters, as they kicked 7.10 to hold a two-point lead at the final change but booted six straight final-quarter goals to pull away and clinch the 13.10 (88) to 8.6 (54) victory.

Fremantle was missing captain Nat Fyfe but was led brilliantly in midfield by off-season recruit Will Brodie with a career-high 36 disposals, along with veteran David Mundy who had 30 disposals upon his return from health and safety protocols.

Defenders Heath Chapman and Griffin Logue showed composure late, while third-gamer Nathan O'Driscoll displayed his promise with two goals along with the speedy Michael Frederick and Travis Colyer.

Emerging star Tom Green sparked the Giants in the third quarter with two goals, including a spectacular 35m snap from a stoppage, and Tim Taranto (31 disposals) was tireless. GWS wasn't helped by a lopsided free-kick count that finished 42-16 in the Dockers' favour.

The Giants, who face reigning premiers Melbourne next Saturday, slip to 1-3 while Fremantle moves to a 3-1 record after four rounds with Essendon away to come next.

In a tight opening term, Fremantle got the jump on the Giants with Frederick's pace a feature but the home side was left to lament missed opportunities, kicking 3.5 to lead by 10 points.

The Giants' tall forwards caused Fremantle issues in the first half with Jesse Hogan, playing against his former side for the first time, and Harry Himmelberg both kicking two goals before half-time.

The lead continued to change regularly in the third term as Green kicked two majors, prompting a melee with a mistimed celebration after his second which led to a free-kick setting up Colyer's reply, before Matt de Boer's late goal cut the margin to two points at the final change.

After a tense opening 10 minutes of the final term, Colyer swooped on a loose ball from 40m out for his second goal of the night to open up a seven-point gap.

In-form midfielder Andy Brayshaw was tagged by Lachie Ash but broke free with a fourth-quarter goal that provided a cushion, before Sam Switkowski's running goal sealed it.

Bargain Brodie proving his worth

Fremantle basically got Brodie from Gold Coast in the off-season for free in light of Adam Cerra's exit and he's proving to be a brilliant pick-up. The former top-10 NAB AFL Draft pick has had 20-plus disposals in all four of the Dockers' games and was excellent again against GWS, with a game-high 20 contested possessions among his career-best 36 touches. With Nat Fyfe out of the side and Mundy missing two games, Brodie's acquisition has been shrewd for Fremantle.

Green's stocks rise

The 21-year-old GWS midfielder is enjoying a breakout third season, accumulating 31, 34 and 29 disposals in the Giants' opening three games. Green's output was down against Fremantle, with only 17 touches but the bullocking onballer's two goals in the third quarter brought his side to life. The No.10 pick from the 2019 draft had an equal game-high six clearances along with five tackles where his work at stoppages was a highlight.

Logue capitalises on shock reprieve

Griffin Logue was a late inclusion for fellow key defender Alex Pearce who pulled out with an ankle issue and he took his opportunity with both hands. Logue, who was dropped after the round two loss to St Kilda, took several key marks from GWS forward raids in the final term before Fremantle broke free. He finished with eight intercepts among his 17 disposals and eight marks for the game, giving Dockers selectors a welcome headache, with Joel Hamling also unable to break into the 22.

FREMANTLE 3.5 5.7 7.10 13.10 (88)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 5.1 8.2 8.6 (54)

GOALS

Fremantle: O'Driscoll 2, Colyer 2, Frederick 2, Acres, Schultz, Lobb, Switkowski, Brayshaw, Taberner, Darcy

GWS: Hogan 2, Himmelberg 2, Green 2, Kelly, De Boer

BEST

Fremantle: Brodie, Chapman, Mundy, Brayshaw, Frederick, Logue

GWS: Taranto, Green, Cumming, Taylor, Keeffe, Coniglio

INJURIES

Fremantle: Aish (leg), Alex Pearce (ankle) replaced in selected side by Griffin Logue

GWS: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield (unused)

GWS: Adam Kennedy (unused)

Crowd: 30,201 at Optus Stadium