Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during the round four clash between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on April 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ELECTRIC Adelaide forward Josh Rachele can add to his pile of birthday gifts a round four NAB AFL Rising Star nomination.

During the heartstopping clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, Rachele was superb, booting three goals, taking nine marks, and picking up 19 classy touches for the Crows.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Josh Rachele stars in round four Watch the highlights and find out why Josh Rachele gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in Rd4

Rachele, who was drafted by Adelaide last year with the No.6 pick, has burst on to the scene in 2022 and is unlucky not to have already received a Rising Star nom.

In his first game of AFL, Rachele booted five goals, only to be pipped by an outrageous performance from Essendon rookie Nic Martin who also jagged five to go with his 27 possessions.

RISING STARS Latest nominees here

Rachele had 20 disposals and a goal in round two, and inserted himself into the R3 Showdown with a goal to complete a spectacular start to his AFL career.

Coach Matthew Nicks said the young gun had made an immediate impact at the Crows.

"I really enjoy watching Josh and the way he plays his footy," Nicks said.

"He's going to be a great footballer for this footy club and we're just glad we've got him on our side."

Josh Rachele is already a player you don't want to get caught one-on-one inside 50 against ?#AFLDonsCrows pic.twitter.com/5ZP8qdMAlQ — AFL (@AFL) April 10, 2022

During his junior football days, Rachele was considered a classy, clean, bubbly forward who can light up the front half, and he has brought those exact traits into the AFL. He turns 19 today.

He played Auskick before joining the Shepparton Swans in the Goulburn Valley Junior Football League.

The small forward also represented Australia in the U17 soccer team and was a member of the Melbourne City Youth Squad.