Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo celebrate a goal for West Coast in the 2018 Grand Final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

A DEPLETED West Coast is set for a welcome Good Friday triple boost with Tim Kelly, Luke Shuey and Elliot Yeo closing in on returns.

The Eagles have endured a tough start to the season impacted by injuries and players entering the AFL's health and safety protocols, with star ruckman Nic Naitanui the latest to be ruled out until the second half of the season on Monday with a medial ligament injury in his knee.

West Coast, however, is likely to have its key midfield trio back when it takes on Sydney at Optus Stadium on Good Friday, fresh from a shock 13-point win over Collingwood on Saturday.

Kelly trained strongly on Monday with the main group, showing no ill effects from the hamstring strain he suffered in the round two loss to North Melbourne, his first game back after his stint in protocols.

Tim Kelly in action for West Coast against North Melbourne in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Shuey was on light duties at Monday training, having come out of protocols on Friday, the same day the squad flew to Melbourne to face Collingwood.

The 2018 Norm Smith medallist has had a rough run of soft-tissue injuries and the Eagles were understandably cautious to rush him back after a week in isolation.

Two-time club champion Yeo wasn’t part of Monday's main training, having played for the Eagles' WAFL side on Saturday in a 23-point loss to Subiaco in a pre-season game.

>> Stream every WAFL game LIVE and FREE in 2022

The 28-year-old suffered a calf strain in West Coast's 97-point practice game loss to Fremantle on February 25. Yeo got through approximately 70 managed minutes at the weekend, accumulating 15 possessions and kicking two goals and told The West Australian he had "pulled up good".

Two-time AFL All-Australian Yeo has been injury-cursed in recent seasons, managing only 12 and 10 games in 2021 and 2020 respectively, battling groin issues.

West Coast's Elliot Yeo on the bench during a practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think we get back Yeo, Shuey, Kelly, Jamie Cripps maybe, Oscar Allen possibly," Eagles coach Adam Simpson told reporters after Saturday's win.

"Gaff is probably another week away... There will be some conversations this week, we might be able to slip a few back in."

COACHES' VOTES Flag Eagle takes flight, perfect 10s galore

Cripps, who has been stuck on 199 games, sustained a pectoral injury in pre-season but has been part of Eagles training in recent weeks and could come into contention this week given his strong fitness base.

Allen has been unavailable due to a stress-related foot injury but has returned to running and was present at Monday training, although he was listed as three weeks in the club's injury update last week.

West Coast forward Oscar Allen looks on during a 2022 pre-season session. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

Simpson also flagged that 34-year-old Josh Kennedy was going to miss the Collingwood game off a six-day break but the two-time Coleman Medal winner insisted on playing to build continuity. Kennedy was on typically light duties at Monday training.

West Coast faces another six-day turnaround against the Swans, who'll be without Lance Franklin with a broken finger to sideline him for several weeks.

Jack Petruccelle wasn’t at Eagles training on Monday having entered protocols last week, while Luke Edwards was also absent after re-aggravating a groin issue against the Magpies.