CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps has maintained his lead at the top of the leaderboard after round four despite going down with a hamstring injury early in Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.
West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern has closed the gap to four votes after collecting a perfect 10 from Adam Simpson and Craig McRae in the win over Collingwood. Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw sits alongside him in equal second after picking up just one vote on Saturday night.
Eight of the nine games this round saw 10 votes handed out, with McGovern joined by Max Gawn, Isaac Smith, Justin McInerney, Shai Bolton, Will Brodie, Darcy Parish and Jack Sinclair.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
7 Steven May (MELB)
5 Jack Viney (MELB)
4 James Harmes (MELB)
4 James Jordon (MELB)
Geelong v Brisbane
10 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
6 Daniel McStay (BL)
5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
1 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)
1 Joe Daniher (BL)
Sydney v North Melbourne
10 Justin McInerney (SYD)
8 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
5 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
3 Callum Mills (SYD)
3 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
Collingwood v West Coast
10 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
7 Willie Rioli (WCE)
4 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
2 Tom Barrass (WCE)
2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
2 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs
10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
6 Jayden Short (RICH)
5 Bailey Smith (WB)
4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 Marlion Pickett (RICH)
2 Tom J Lynch (RICH)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney
10 Will Brodie (FRE)
8 Heath Chapman (FRE)
3 Griffin Logue (FRE)
3 Brennan Cox (FRE)
2 Nathan O'Driscoll (FRE)
2 Lachlan Keeffe (GWS)
1 Isaac Cumming (GWS)
1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
Essendon v Adelaide
10 Darcy Parish (ESS)
4 Rory Laird (ADEL)
4 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
4 Sam Draper (ESS)
3 Mason Redman (ESS)
3 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
2 Peter Wright (ESS)
Hawthorn v St Kilda
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
8 Bradley Hill (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
3 Dan Butler (STK)
2 Tim Membrey (STK)
1 Jade Gresham (STK)
Gold Coast v Carlton
9 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
5 Touk Miller (GCFC)
4 Lachie Weller (GCFC)
2 Sam Collins (GCFC)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)
Leaderboard
25 Patrick Cripps CARL
21 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
21 Jeremy McGovern WCE
20 Christian Petracca MELB
18 Touk Miller GCFC
17 Shai Bolton RICH
17 Jordan De Goey COLL
17 Tom Green GWS
17 Clayton Oliver MELB
16 Changkuoth Jiath HAW
16 Darcy Parish ESS
16 Bailey Smith WB
15 Tom Hawkins GEEL
15 Isaac Heeney SYD
14 Willie Rioli WCE
13 Max King STK
13 James Sicily HAW
12 Heath Chapman FRE
12 Jack Crisp COLL
12 Lachie Neale BL
12 Joshua Rachele ADEL
12 Jayden Short RICH