Jeremy McGovern and coach Adam Simpson after West Coast's win over Collingwood in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps has maintained his lead at the top of the leaderboard after round four despite going down with a hamstring injury early in Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern has closed the gap to four votes after collecting a perfect 10 from Adam Simpson and Craig McRae in the win over Collingwood. Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw sits alongside him in equal second after picking up just one vote on Saturday night.

Eight of the nine games this round saw 10 votes handed out, with McGovern joined by Max Gawn, Isaac Smith, Justin McInerney, Shai Bolton, Will Brodie, Darcy Parish and Jack Sinclair.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

The 10: Round four's best moments Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

7 Steven May (MELB)

5 Jack Viney (MELB)

4 James Harmes (MELB)

4 James Jordon (MELB)

Geelong v Brisbane

10 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

6 Daniel McStay (BL)

5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

1 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)

1 Joe Daniher (BL)

Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Justin McInerney (SYD)

8 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

5 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

3 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Oliver Florent (SYD)

1 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

Collingwood v West Coast

10 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

7 Willie Rioli (WCE)

4 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Tom Barrass (WCE)

2 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

2 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

Richmond v Western Bulldogs

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

6 Jayden Short (RICH)

5 Bailey Smith (WB)

4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 Marlion Pickett (RICH)

2 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney

10 Will Brodie (FRE)

8 Heath Chapman (FRE)

3 Griffin Logue (FRE)

3 Brennan Cox (FRE)

2 Nathan O'Driscoll (FRE)

2 Lachlan Keeffe (GWS)

1 Isaac Cumming (GWS)

1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

Essendon v Adelaide

10 Darcy Parish (ESS)

4 Rory Laird (ADEL)

4 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

4 Sam Draper (ESS)

3 Mason Redman (ESS)

3 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

2 Peter Wright (ESS)

Hawthorn v St Kilda

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Bradley Hill (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

3 Dan Butler (STK)

2 Tim Membrey (STK)

1 Jade Gresham (STK)

Gold Coast v Carlton

9 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

5 Touk Miller (GCFC)

4 Lachie Weller (GCFC)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Adam Saad (CARL)

Leaderboard

25 Patrick Cripps CARL

21 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

21 Jeremy McGovern WCE

20 Christian Petracca MELB

18 Touk Miller GCFC

17 Shai Bolton RICH

17 Jordan De Goey COLL

17 Tom Green GWS

17 Clayton Oliver MELB

16 Changkuoth Jiath HAW

16 Darcy Parish ESS

16 Bailey Smith WB

15 Tom Hawkins GEEL

15 Isaac Heeney SYD

14 Willie Rioli WCE

13 Max King STK

13 James Sicily HAW

12 Heath Chapman FRE

12 Jack Crisp COLL

12 Lachie Neale BL

12 Joshua Rachele ADEL

12 Jayden Short RICH