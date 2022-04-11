Ben Brown tackles Teia Miles high during the round three VFL match between Williamstown Seagulls and Casey Demons at Williamstown Football Ground on April 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to again be without key forward Ben Brown after the former Kangaroo was hit with a suspension in the VFL.

Brown missed round three for the Demons under COVID-19 protocols and came out of the health and safety measures last Thursday but did not fly to face Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

Instead he played in the VFL for Casey Demons, where he kicked two goals but has also been hit with a two-game suspension for striking Williamstown's Max Philpot.



The incident was assessed by the VFL match review panel and graded as intentional conduct with low impact and high contact for a two-match ban which can be reduced to a one-game sanction.

It means the Demons are unlikely to face what loomed as a selection headache for their clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night with key forward Sam Weideman likely to hold his place.

Brown kicked five goals in the opening two rounds of the season after booting 25 last season from 13 games in Melbourne's magical run to the premiership.

Separately a match-day report placed on Bombers forward Anthony McDonald Tipungwuti has been thrown out.