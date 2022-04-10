State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday April 9, 2.10pm ACST

Jackson Hatley is pushing to play his first match at AFL level in 2022 after a game-high 35-disposal, one-goal performance in the Crows’ 38-point win over North Adelaide.

"He's been really consistent this year," Adelaide's SANFL coach Mick Godden told AFC Media.

"It's one thing to be in good form but consistency is important and he's rolling up every week and putting out those sorts of games."

Young forward Riley Thilthorpe proved a handful for North Adelaide's defence, kicking three goals, taking nine marks and gathering 19 possessions in a dominant display.

Sam Berry was busy from the opening bounce, kicking a goal and winning nine of his 26 disposals in the first term. The 20-year-old also had five clearances.

Will Hamill won the ball 18 times, while Shane McAdam finished the afternoon with 15 possessions and a goal.

Luke Pedlar (17 touches, two clearances and a goal) also impressed.

AFLW Cup doing the rounds with the SANFL team ?#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/1NYpHO1JEG — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) April 9, 2022

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 8, 3.35pm AEST

Midfielder Ely Smith was the Lions' most prolific ball-winner in the hard-fought seven-point loss to Geelong on Friday night, racking up 27 disposals and four clearances.

Experienced on-baller Rhys Mathieson continued to press his case for a senior recall with 26 disposals and eight clearances, while clever first-year forward Kai Lohmann was lively again with two goals.

Defender Darcy Wilmot also won plenty of the ball, racking up 22 touches as he edges closer to an AFL debut.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R3: Geelong v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Cats and Lions VFL clash in round three

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, Sunday April 10

Young defender Liam Stocker had a game-high 35 disposals, as the Blues accounted for the Suns by 52 points.

Paddy Dow was again busy with 23 touches and a goal, while Matthew Cottrell won 20 disposals and kicked two goals.

Sam Philp, who has played two games at AFL level, kicked three goals from 11 possessions.

Veteran Jack Newnes gathered 28 possessions and kicked a goal, and Brodie Kemp finished with 20 touches.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Preston City Oval, Saturday April 9, 12.05pm AEST

Ruckman Mason Cox was a dominant force in the Pies' 35-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday. Cox amassed 18 disposals, 32 hitouts, five clearances, seven marks and a goal.

Caleb Poulter was a key part of the Pies' comeback win, booting his two goals in the last quarter as Collingwood piled on five goals to two to seal victory. He also had 21 disposals in a busy day.

Finlay Macrae also kicked a goal in the last term to cap a solid day with 18 disposals and five clearances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Mason Cox highlights Enjoy Mason Cox's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Frankston at The Hangar, Sunday April 10, 12.35pm AEST

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti continues to build towards a return to AFL level, with the livewire forward finishing with 17 touches, eight marks, four tackles and a goal in Essendon’s 30-point loss to Frankston at The Hangar.

Aaron Francis kicked three goals for Essendon, as did rookie Patrick Voss.

Garrett McDonagh won a team-high 23 possessions, while rookie Tom Hird gathered 16.

Zach Reid – pick No.10 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft – who had an injury-interrupted pre-season - finished with eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Friday April 8, 3.35pm AEST

Rookie forward Ollie Dempsey booted four goals in the Cats' seven-point win over Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

The 18-year-old, who was taken at No.15 in the 2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, matched the haul of teammate Shannon Neale. The pair booted the only two goals of the final term in the close-fought clash.

Cooper Stephens had 26 touches and four clearances, while first-year midfielder Mitch Knevitt also impressed with 20 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Oliver Dempsey highlights Enjoy Oliver Dempsey's standout VFL performance for Geelong

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, Sunday April 10

Big man Sam Day kicked two goals on a dark day for the Suns, who lost to Carlton by 52 points at Metricon Stadium.

Joel Jeffrey also kicked a pair of goals, while dumped forward Alex Sexton finished with 12 touches and one goal.

Elijah Hollands, who was selected with pick No.7 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, gathered 21 possessions.

Darcy Macpherson won a team-high 27 disposals and laid five tackles, while Sam Flanders (24 touches) and Jeremy Sharp (21) were also busy.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Coburg at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday April 9, 1.35pm AEST

Academy product Josh Fahey was among the best afield in the 42-point win against Coburg on Saturday, racking up 27 diposals, three clearances and a goal, with support from Jarrod Brander (25 touches, six marks).

The ruck combination of Kieren Briggs and Matt Flynn was far too strong for Coburg's Adam Swierzbiolek. Briggs had 18 disposals, 22 hitouts, eight clearances and four marks, while Flynn had a similar stat line – 15 touches, 21 hitouts, five clearances and nine marks.

Last year's No.3 draft pick Finn Callaghan continued to build form and fitness, finishing with 17 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and a goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Josh Fahey highlights Enjoy Josh Fahey's standout VFL performance for GWS

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at MCG, Sunday April 10, 12pm AEST

The Hawks were led by veterans Liam Shiels and Tom Phillips in their 43-point in over the Zebras at the MCG.

Liam Shiels collected a game-high 27 touches and laid eight tackles, while Phillips gathered 26 touches and kicked a goal.

Rookie Ned Long laid a game-best 10 tackles, to go alongside 15 possessions, while Sam Butler, who was taken with pick 23 in last year’s NAB AFL Draft, finished the day with nine touches and a goal.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Casey at Williamstown Football Ground, Saturday April 9, 7.10pm AEST

Premiership players Ben Brown and Harry Petty made successful returns to action in the Demons' comfortable 35-point win over Williamstown on Saturday night.

Brown booted two goals from six marks after emerging from health and safety protocols on Thursday morning, while Petty had 14 disposals and seven marks after recovering from surgery on a nasty corked calf that held him out of the first three rounds of the season.

Former St Kilda midfielder Luke Dunstan was the most prolific of the Demons players, racking up 21 disposals and five clearances, along with speedy winger Oskar Baker (21 touches, including 17 kicks).

Kade Chandler joined Brown with two goals, as did Bailey Laurie, Andy Moniz-Wakefield and top draftee Jacob van Rooyen.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Mini-Match, R3: Williamstown v Casey Extended highlights of the Seagulls and Demons VFL clash in round three

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday April 9, 2.10pm ACST

Jeremy Finlayson, who played the first two games of the season at AFL level, was brilliant for Port in its 10-point loss to Norwood at Alberton. The former Giant kicked six goals, took six marks and had 15 touches.

Trent Dumont, who was activated as the Power's medical sub after Ollie Wines became ill in Thursday night's loss to Melbourne, tallied 21 possessions, to go alongside 12 tackles and six clearances.

Martin Frederick also had 21 touches and kicked one goal.

Returning from a ruptured ACL, Kane Farrell finished the day with 17 disposals, five marks and three tackles.

Of last year's NAB AFL Draft picks, Jase Burgoyne (pick 60) won 17 possessions, Hugh Jackson (pick 55) had 14, while Dante Visenti (pick 56) touched it six times.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray Bulldogs at Swinburne centre, Saturday April 9, 2.05pm AEST

Triple premiership player Kane Lambert took the first steps in his return from a hip problem with 15 disposals and three clearances in the Tigers' 25-point win over the Bulldogs at the Swinburne Centre.

It was feared Lambert could miss several months after his chronic hip complaint flared over the pre-season, but he managed to avoid surgery and is building his fitness after a sustained block of training.

Ivan Soldo battled gamely in his battle with veteran Bulldog Stefan Martin, finishing with 13 disposals, 29 hitouts, five clearances and a goal.

Tyler Sonsie backed up last week's standout effort with 17 disposals, Maurice Rioli had 19 disposals and a goal, and first-year forward Judson Clarke made the most of his chances by booting 4.1 from 12 touches. Sydney Stack had a quiet day with one goal from 10 disposals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Judson Clarke highlights Enjoy Judson Clarke's standout VFL performance for Richmond

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at MCG, Sunday April 10, 12pm AEST

Youngster Jack Bytel and veteran Dean Kent were among the Zebras’ best in their 43-point loss to the Hawks.

Bytel gathered 22 disposals and kicked a goal, while Kent racked up 23 touches and kicked two goals.

Ruckman Tom Campbell won 31 hitouts and had 20 possessions, while Mitch Owens was again busy with 22 disposals.

Rookie Matt Heath kicked showed promise, booting one goal and collecting 13 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Sydney at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 9, 1.05pm AEST

Young talls Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey shared seven goals in a hard-fought win over Port Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

McDonald finished with three majors – and it could have been double that, given his tally of four behinds – while Amartey ended with 4.2. McDonald also hauled in a huge 11 marks as he builds form in his second week at the level following two AFL games to start the season.

Dylan Stephens had 22 disposals while first-year midfielder Matt Roberts impressed at the coalface, racking up 27 disposals and seven clearances to get the Swans moving out of the centre.

Callum Sinclair had the better of his battle with former St Kilda ruckman Paul Hunter, finishing with 13 touches, 39 hitouts and five clearances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R3: Logan McDonald highlights Enjoy Logan McDonald's standout VFL performance for Sydney

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray Bulldogs at Swinburne centre, Saturday April 9, 2.05pm AEST

Hayden Crozier backed up with another solid hitout in the Dogs' 25-point loss to Richmond on Saturday afternoon. The defender finished with 21 touches and nine marks, two weeks after suffering an alarming health scare at half-time of the AFL clash against Sydney.

Riley Garcia was prolific with 26 disposals, while Stefan Martin did a power of work at the stoppages with 21 disposals, 12 hitouts and 10 clearances in a solid battle against Richmond's Ivan Soldo.

Josh Schache had 19 disposals and seven marks, and Rhylee West had a quieter day with 16 disposals, five clearances and a goal after his 33-touch game against the Northern Bullants last week.