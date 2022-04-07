PORT Adelaide has created history in the worst possible way, going goalless in the first half before suffering a 32-point defeat at the hands of Melbourne on Thursday night.

While the 4.12 (36) to 10.8 (68) scoreline might not look too dour, Melbourne was dominant across the first three quarters before taking the foot off the pedal in the fourth term, giving Port the opportunity to sneak a few late goals.

A Bayley Fritsch goal in the opening minute seemed to get proceedings off to a good start, but the first quarter developed into a dour affair, with no more goals all term.

The Dees managed to break through and hit the scoreboard in the second, but Port just couldn’t get going.

Todd Marshall looked like he was going to break the drought right on the half-time siren, but his set shot was reversed after a Zac Butters brain fade in the goalsquare saw a free kick awarded to the Dees.

And just like that, Port entered halftime goalless for the first time in club history.

The Demons kept piling on the goals in the third quarter, before Dan Houston finally found the big sticks, preventing Port from further embarrassment.

It looked like the Power were on track to record their lowest score in 11 years, but three late goals saved them from that particular indignity.

Instead, Port Adelaide merely slumped to its fourth loss in as many games, while the Dees' dream start to the season continued.

WINES BLOW ENDS HALF FROM HELL

Just when it couldn't get worse for Port Adelaide, its reigning Brownlow Medal winner Ollie Wines was substituted out of Thursday night's fixture at half-time due to a bout of nausea. The star midfielder had been held to just one kick in the first half, a period where Port Adelaide was held to the lowest half-time score – 0.5 (5) – in its history. The Power did have the chance to eventually break the deadlock right on the half-time buzzer when Todd Marshall marked 50m from goal, only for Zak Butters to give away an off-the-ball free kick for slinging Jake Bowey to the ground while he was lining up. It was a fitting way to end a disastrous hour of football for the hosts.

FOOTY'S BEST ONE-TWO PUNCH

Melbourne captain Max Gawn and his young counterpart Luke Jackson are hitting their straps. Together, they are now forming a daunting ruck combination that is just about unstoppable and almost certainly the best in the competition. Playing against an undersized Todd Marshall on Thursday night – with Scott Lycett hampered by a shoulder injury – they dominated. Gawn had 25 disposals, 33 hitouts, 12 marks, six clearances and a goal to stamp his name as the contest's most influential player. Jackson, who finished with 14 disposals, eight hitouts, six marks, six tackles and a goal, wasn't far behind.

ANOTHER POWER OUTAGE AT PORT

For the first time since 2008, and for just the second time since Port Adelaide entered the AFL, the club has started the year 0-4. It all but ends the side's quest to go one better than last season and finally qualify for another Grand Final. Inspiration from here is hard to come by for Ken Hinkley's side. Since it did enter the AFL back in 1997, only one team has made the finals from 0-4. That came in 2017, when Sydney did so despite a horror 0-6 start to the year. The chances of seeing the Power in September for a third consecutive season are fading more and more by the week.

PORT ADELAIDE 0.3 0.5 1.8 4.12 (36)

MELBOURNE 1.3 6.6 9.7 10.8 (68)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Motlop 2, Houston, Georgiades

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Harmes 2, McDonald, Viney, Langdon, Gawn, Jackson

BEST

Port Adelaide: Burton, Bonner, Jonas, Bergman, Clurey

Melbourne: Gawn, Harmes, Jackson, Langdon, Petracca, Brayshaw, Jordon

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: McKenzie (knee) replaced in selected side by Bergman, Wines (nausea)

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dumont (replaced Wines)

Melbourne: Bedford (unused)