DANDENONG Stingray Amber Clarke has taken out this year's NAB League Girls Best and Fairest, beating Western Jet - and friend - Charlotte Baskaran by a single vote. 

Kicking 18 goals and averaging 17 disposals across her 10 games this season, Clarke polled best on ground votes in six of those. 

Clarke's speed and athleticism has caught attention and she has progressed out of the backline in recent seasons to do plenty of damage higher up the field, including nine goals in the first two games of the season. 

The award caps off an impressive season from the 17-year-old, winning the NAB League Girls Grand Final Best on Ground medal last week despite being on the losing side thanks to her 28 disposals, two goals and nine inside 50s. 

Clarke and second-placed Baskaran have been friends since their junior athletics days and finished in equal-seventh place in the same count last year. 

Baskaran is a prolific ball winner, averaging 28.6 disposals and 6.4 tackles at the Jets this season, and polled best on ground votes in five games. 

Dandenong Stingrays' Amber Clarke and Western Jets' Charlotte Baskaran ahead of the 2022 NAB League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

Final top 10 

Amber Clarke (Dandenong Stingrays) - 20 votes 

Charlotte Baskaran (Western Jets) - 19 votes 

Ava Jordan (Northern Knights) - 14 votes 

Bridget Deed (Eastern Ranges) - 10 votes 

Reese Sutton (Calder Cannons) - 9 votes 

Meghan Gaffney (Tassie Devils) - 8 votes 

Zarlie Goldsworthy (Murray Bushrangers) - 8 votes 

Sara Howley (Geelong Falcons) - 8 votes 

Stephanie Asciak (Western Jets) - 7 votes 

Sarah Hosking (Dandenong Stingrays) - 7 votes 

Isabelle Khoury (Eastern Ranges) - 7 votes 