Amber Clarke marks the ball during the NAB League Girls semi-final on April 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DANDENONG Stingray Amber Clarke has taken out this year's NAB League Girls Best and Fairest, beating Western Jet - and friend - Charlotte Baskaran by a single vote.

Kicking 18 goals and averaging 17 disposals across her 10 games this season, Clarke polled best on ground votes in six of those.

Clarke's speed and athleticism has caught attention and she has progressed out of the backline in recent seasons to do plenty of damage higher up the field, including nine goals in the first two games of the season.

2022 NAB League girls awards presentation Sarah Olle hosts the 2022 NAB League girls awards night

The award caps off an impressive season from the 17-year-old, winning the NAB League Girls Grand Final Best on Ground medal last week despite being on the losing side thanks to her 28 disposals, two goals and nine inside 50s.

Clarke and second-placed Baskaran have been friends since their junior athletics days and finished in equal-seventh place in the same count last year.

Baskaran is a prolific ball winner, averaging 28.6 disposals and 6.4 tackles at the Jets this season, and polled best on ground votes in five games.

Dandenong Stingrays' Amber Clarke and Western Jets' Charlotte Baskaran ahead of the 2022 NAB League Girls season. Picture: AFL Photos

Final top 10

Amber Clarke (Dandenong Stingrays) - 20 votes

Charlotte Baskaran (Western Jets) - 19 votes

Ava Jordan (Northern Knights) - 14 votes

Bridget Deed (Eastern Ranges) - 10 votes

Reese Sutton (Calder Cannons) - 9 votes

Meghan Gaffney (Tassie Devils) - 8 votes

Zarlie Goldsworthy (Murray Bushrangers) - 8 votes

Sara Howley (Geelong Falcons) - 8 votes

Stephanie Asciak (Western Jets) - 7 votes

Sarah Hosking (Dandenong Stingrays) - 7 votes

Isabelle Khoury (Eastern Ranges) - 7 votes