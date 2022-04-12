THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Lance Franklin, Will Day, Alex Keath and more.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Hinge  Hip  TBC
 Andrew McPherson  Hamstring  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Indefinite
 Zac Taylor  Thumb  3-4 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Adelaide has a relatively clean bill of health but Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's narrow loss to Essendon after a cork to his hip pointer which would require scans once the swelling had gone down, likely on Tuesday, which will determine his availability. Andrew McPherson pulled up sore after his return from a hamstring injury in the SANFL. - Ben Somerford

 Keidean Coleman  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The weeks above are the official numbers on the club's website, but they won't be that long. Both Coleman and Hipwood are back in the main training group and eyeing a return to action. Coleman has been running well for weeks and could come into the frame for the VFL match following this weekend's bye. - Michael Whiting

 Jack Carroll  H&S protocols  Available
 David Cuningham  Knee  9-13 weeks
 Ed Curnow  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Patrick Cripps  Hamstring  1 week
 Corey Durdin  H&S protocols  Available
 Josh Honey  Knee  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  1-3 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Test
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jesse Motlop  H&S protocols  Available
 Marc Pittonet  Back  Test
 Tom Williamson  H&S protocols  Available
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Cripps won't recover from a hamstring strain in time for Sunday's clash with the Power. But the Blues expect four players – Carroll, Durdin, Motlop and Williamson – to return from the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. Pittonet and McDonald are also strong chances to be available after respective back issues. Sam Philp returned from bruised ribs in the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

 Taylor Adams  H&S protocols  Available
 Aiden Begg  Concussion  1 week
 Charlie Dean  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  12 weeks
 Jack Ginnivan  Soreness  1 week
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  9 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Available
 Beau McCreery  Hip  1 week
 Brody Mihocek  H&S protocols  1 week
 Nathan Murphy  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Shoulder  Available
 Trey Ruscoe  Plantaris  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Gun playmaker Elliott is set to miss up to the next three months after suffering an injury to his AC joint in the loss to West Coast, while Ginnivan and Mihocek were ruled out on Tuesday. Young key forward Johnson is also set for a long stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring tendon injury in the VFL, just when he was on the cusp of an AFL debut. Adams is expected to be available for Thursday night's clash against Brisbane after exiting health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning, while Kreuger is also set to be available after overcoming a shoulder injury. Roughead made a successful return from shoulder surgery in the VFL last weekend is a chance to return for the trip to Queensland. - Josh Gabelich

 Nik Cox  Ankle  Test
 Tom Cutler  H&S protocols  TBC
 Aaron Francis   Knee  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Zach Merrett  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Will Snelling  Calf  Test
 James Stewart  Calf  TBC
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Snelling will be missing for multiple weeks after re-injuring his calf in his return game on Sunday against the Crows. Cox will be a chance to return from his ankle injury, as will Jones although the key forward is likely to come back via the VFL. - Cal Twomey

 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBC
 Matthew Johnson  Foot/ankle  4-5 weeks
 Alex Pearce  Ankle  Test
 Caleb Serong  Knee  Test
 Darcy Tucker  Concussion  Test
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers are set to have Serong and Tucker available in round five to bolster their midfield. Fremantle made a conservative call by withdrawing Pearce late against GWS in round four so he's set to also be up for selection. James Aish tweaked his ankle against the Giants but isn’t on their injury list. There's still no clear timeline for Fyfe, but he is more than a month away. – Ben Somerford

 Jon Ceglar  Foot  8-12 weeks
 Toby Conway  Hip  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  Concussion  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Hip  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Concussion  Test
 Quinton Narkle  Ankle  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  Test
 Gary Rohan  Back and hip  2-3 months
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Stewart  Gastro  Available
 James Willis  Knee  TBC
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Captain Selwood will return for Easter Monday after missing the win over Brisbane due to being rested, while Stewart has recovered from gastro and will face the Hawks. Narkle has been ruled out of round five with an ankle injury but he has avoided a fracture or syndesmosis injury. Higgins and Menegola are progressing through concussion protocols and will be tested later in the week, as will Ratugolea who missed the clash against the Lions after being subbed out of the win over Collingwood with an ankle injury. - Josh Gabelich

 Jack Bowes  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Charlie Constable  Concussion  Test
 Jy Farrar  Hamstring  Test
 Joel Jeffrey  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

It's good news all round for the Suns with Lukosius a chance to miss just one week after hobbling off late in Sunday's win over Carlton. Scans showed there was no structural damage to his knee. Farrar was subbed out against the Blues, but has no significant damage and is expected to train later in the week. - Michael Whiting

 Jack Buckley  Knee  12-16 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  8-12 weeks
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder   TBC
 Toby Greene  Suspension  Round 6
 Nick Haynes  Ankle  Test
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Suspension  Round 6
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Zach Sproule  Shoulder  3 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The watch will be on Haynes who missed last week's match with his ankle injury. He'll need to get through main training to be considered for Saturday night's match against Melbourne. Stone is hoping to re-join the main training group next week after suffering his injury during the AAMI Community Series. - Michael Whiting

 Lachie Bramble  Foot  1 week
 Will Day   Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jacob Koschitzke  Eye  Available
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  10-12 weeks
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Star forward Wingard will undergo another scan this week to determine the severity of the deep cork calf he suffered against Carlton in round three. The dual All-Australian missed Sunday's loss to St Kilda due to heavy bleeding around the area of the cork. Day will miss the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong after copping a concussion against the Saints on Sunday. Lynch is expected to be available for selection but still needs to exit concussion protocols later this week after experiencing delays due to entering health and safety protocols. Koschitzke hurt his eye in the early stages of Sunday's VFL game but has been cleared of any damage. - Josh Gabelich

 Ben Brown  Suspension  Round six
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  2 weeks
 Christian Salem  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Joel Smith  H&S protocols  Available
 Daniel Turner  Foot  3-5 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Smith from the AFL's health and safety protocols, but Brown is suspended from a VFL incident and will miss another week. Salem is still around a month away from a return, but Harrison Petty made his comeback from calf surgery through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  H&S protocols  Available
 Charlie Lazzaro  Calf  Test
 Will Phillips  Glandular fever  Test
 Jared Polec  Foot  6-7 weeks
 Tom Powell  Calf  Test
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Tarryn Thomas  Internal bruising  1-2 weeks
 Cameron Zurhaar  Concussion  1 week
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Zurhaar to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but Lazzaro, Phillips and Powell are all strong chances to return through the VFL. Ford will also be available, having exited the League's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, while Jed Anderson (conditioning) will also make his comeback through the reserves. Polec underwent surgery on a foot issue over the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. - Riley Beveridge

Aliir Aliir  Ankle  Test
Charlie Dixon  Ankle  TBC
Xavier Duursma  Neck/shoulder  Test
Orazio Fantasia  Knee  5-7 weeks
Scott Lycett  Shoulder  Test
Trent McKenzie  Knee  TBC
Josh Sinn  Groin  3-4 weeks
Ollie Wines  Heart  TBC
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow medallist Wines has been ruled out for round five after his health scare which has been diagnosed as atrial fibrillation. Wines' availability in coming weeks remains unclear but he has been cleared to resume light training. Lycett is in doubt after dislocating his shoulder but playing on in the round four loss to Melbourne. Robbie Gray and Sam Skinner have been removed from the injury list and will come into calculations, with the former coming out of health and safety protocols. Skinner's availability comes alongside news on fellow key defenders with McKenzie having an arthroscopic clean-out of his knee while Aliir has returned to training having made quick progress in his recovery from syndesmosis surgery. – Ben Somerford

 Josh Caddy  Soreness  Test
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  TBC
 Dustin Martin  Personal  TBC
 Nick Vlastuin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Tigers have been eyeing round five as the return for Vlastuin from his nagging hamstring injury. He will have to get through training this week to be deemed available but should be back for his first game of 2022. Kane Lambert played about a half of VFL action over the weekend after his long return from his hip injury.  - Cal Twomey

 Jack Billings  Hamstring   1-2 weeks
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Hunter Clark  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Concussion  Test
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jack Higgins  Concussion  Test
 Zak Jones  Personal leave  TBC
 Paddy Ryder  Suspension  Round seven
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Higgins and Geary are both a chance to return from concussion protocols this weekend after suffering head knocks. Higgins will be assessed later in the week. Billings is edging closer to a return from the hamstring troubles that have hampered his start to 2022, with Clark also not far away from the shoulder injury he suffered during the AAMI Community Series. Jones is back training at the club but there is no timeframe on his return to playing just yet. - Josh Gabelich

 Lance Franklin  Finger  2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  5 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Franklin had surgery early in the week following his injury against North Melbourne and will miss matches against West Coast and Hawthorn. Papley is still a week or two away, with coach John Longmire saying the small forward will take his training to the "next level" this week. - Michael Whiting

 Oscar Allen  Foot  2 weeks
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Greg Clark  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Jamie Cripps  Pectoral  Test
 Luke Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Andrew Gaff  Ankle  1 week
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  3 weeks
 Tim Kelly  Hamstring  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  12 weeks
 Sam Petrevski-Seton  Calf  Test
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  4 weeks
 Zane Trew  Shin  2 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  Test
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast's injury list is shortening with Shuey, Kelly, Petrevski-Seton, Yeo and Cripps all potentially available for their Good Friday game against Sydney. Shuey was on light training duties on Monday after coming out of health and safety protocols on Friday, while Kelly, Petrevski-Seton and Cripps appeared to move unimpeded. Allen has also returned to training but is unlikely to be available to play this week. Naitanui has been ruled out until the second half of the season with a medial ligament knee injury. Edwards was subbed off in Saturday's win over Collingwood with a groin problem having had similar issues last year. – Ben Somerford

 Dominic Bedendo  Hand  2-3 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Knee  8-12 weeks
 Zaine Cordy  Concussion  Available
 Sam Darcy  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Illness  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 months
 Anthony Scott  Head  Test
 Jordon Sweet  Concussion  1 week
 Laith Vandermeer  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs have picked up a handful of injuries over the past week, including hamstring setbacks for Keath and Vandermeer. Keath looks set to spend longer on the sidelines in a blow to the Dogs' defence. Cordy will return this week from concussion, while Hannan faces a test after falling ill last week and not playing at any level. Scott had migraine symptoms in the third quarter of the loss to the Tigers so will be monitored this week.- Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 