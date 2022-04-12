THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Lance Franklin, Will Day, Alex Keath and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round four.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Hinge Hip TBC Andrew McPherson Hamstring Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Indefinite Zac Taylor Thumb 3-4 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Adelaide has a relatively clean bill of health but Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's narrow loss to Essendon after a cork to his hip pointer which would require scans once the swelling had gone down, likely on Tuesday, which will determine his availability. Andrew McPherson pulled up sore after his return from a hamstring injury in the SANFL. - Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Hamstring 2-4 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The weeks above are the official numbers on the club's website, but they won't be that long. Both Coleman and Hipwood are back in the main training group and eyeing a return to action. Coleman has been running well for weeks and could come into the frame for the VFL match following this weekend's bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll H&S protocols Available David Cuningham Knee 9-13 weeks Ed Curnow Knee 2-3 weeks Patrick Cripps Hamstring 1 week Corey Durdin H&S protocols Available Josh Honey Knee Test Caleb Marchbank Knee 1-3 weeks Oscar McDonald Back Test Mitch McGovern Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jesse Motlop H&S protocols Available Marc Pittonet Back Test Tom Williamson H&S protocols Available Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Cripps won't recover from a hamstring strain in time for Sunday's clash with the Power. But the Blues expect four players – Carroll, Durdin, Motlop and Williamson – to return from the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. Pittonet and McDonald are also strong chances to be available after respective back issues. Sam Philp returned from bruised ribs in the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams H&S protocols Available Aiden Begg Concussion 1 week Charlie Dean Foot 5-6 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder 12 weeks Jack Ginnivan Soreness 1 week Ash Johnson Hamstring 9 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Available Beau McCreery Hip 1 week Brody Mihocek H&S protocols 1 week Nathan Murphy Ankle 4-5 weeks Jordan Roughead Shoulder Available Trey Ruscoe Plantaris 1-2 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Gun playmaker Elliott is set to miss up to the next three months after suffering an injury to his AC joint in the loss to West Coast, while Ginnivan and Mihocek were ruled out on Tuesday. Young key forward Johnson is also set for a long stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring tendon injury in the VFL, just when he was on the cusp of an AFL debut. Adams is expected to be available for Thursday night's clash against Brisbane after exiting health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning, while Kreuger is also set to be available after overcoming a shoulder injury. Roughead made a successful return from shoulder surgery in the VFL last weekend is a chance to return for the trip to Queensland. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Ankle Test Tom Cutler H&S protocols TBC Aaron Francis Knee Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Kyle Langford Hamstring 5-7 weeks Zach Merrett Ankle 4-6 weeks Will Snelling Calf Test James Stewart Calf TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring TBC Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Snelling will be missing for multiple weeks after re-injuring his calf in his return game on Sunday against the Crows. Cox will be a chance to return from his ankle injury, as will Jones although the key forward is likely to come back via the VFL. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Back TBC Matthew Johnson Foot/ankle 4-5 weeks Alex Pearce Ankle Test Caleb Serong Knee Test Darcy Tucker Concussion Test Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers are set to have Serong and Tucker available in round five to bolster their midfield. Fremantle made a conservative call by withdrawing Pearce late against GWS in round four so he's set to also be up for selection. James Aish tweaked his ankle against the Giants but isn’t on their injury list. There's still no clear timeline for Fyfe, but he is more than a month away. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 8-12 weeks Toby Conway Hip TBC Shaun Higgins Concussion Test Flynn Kroeger Hip TBC Sam Menegola Concussion Test Quinton Narkle Ankle Test Esava Ratugolea Ankle Test Gary Rohan Back and hip 2-3 months Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Tom Stewart Gastro Available James Willis Knee TBC Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Captain Selwood will return for Easter Monday after missing the win over Brisbane due to being rested, while Stewart has recovered from gastro and will face the Hawks. Narkle has been ruled out of round five with an ankle injury but he has avoided a fracture or syndesmosis injury. Higgins and Menegola are progressing through concussion protocols and will be tested later in the week, as will Ratugolea who missed the clash against the Lions after being subbed out of the win over Collingwood with an ankle injury. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Shoulder 2-3 weeks Charlie Constable Concussion Test Jy Farrar Hamstring Test Joel Jeffrey Groin 3-4 weeks Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 1-2 weeks Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

It's good news all round for the Suns with Lukosius a chance to miss just one week after hobbling off late in Sunday's win over Carlton. Scans showed there was no structural damage to his knee. Farrar was subbed out against the Blues, but has no significant damage and is expected to train later in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 12-16 weeks Brent Daniels Foot 3-5 weeks Phil Davis Hamstring 8-12 weeks Josh Fahey Shoulder TBC Toby Greene Suspension Round 6 Nick Haynes Ankle Test Jacob Hopper Knee 8-12 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder 6-8 weeks Braydon Preuss Suspension Round 6 Conor Stone Hamstring 1-3 weeks Zach Sproule Shoulder 3 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The watch will be on Haynes who missed last week's match with his ankle injury. He'll need to get through main training to be considered for Saturday night's match against Melbourne. Stone is hoping to re-join the main training group next week after suffering his injury during the AAMI Community Series. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Foot 1 week Will Day Concussion 1-2 weeks Jacob Koschitzke Eye Available Max Lynch Concussion Test Ben McEvoy Neck 10-12 weeks Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Star forward Wingard will undergo another scan this week to determine the severity of the deep cork calf he suffered against Carlton in round three. The dual All-Australian missed Sunday's loss to St Kilda due to heavy bleeding around the area of the cork. Day will miss the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong after copping a concussion against the Saints on Sunday. Lynch is expected to be available for selection but still needs to exit concussion protocols later this week after experiencing delays due to entering health and safety protocols. Koschitzke hurt his eye in the early stages of Sunday's VFL game but has been cleared of any damage. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Suspension Round six Michael Hibberd Calf 2 weeks Christian Salem Knee 4-6 weeks Joel Smith H&S protocols Available Daniel Turner Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Smith from the AFL's health and safety protocols, but Brown is suspended from a VFL incident and will miss another week. Salem is still around a month away from a return, but Harrison Petty made his comeback from calf surgery through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford H&S protocols Available Charlie Lazzaro Calf Test Will Phillips Glandular fever Test Jared Polec Foot 6-7 weeks Tom Powell Calf Test Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tarryn Thomas Internal bruising 1-2 weeks Cameron Zurhaar Concussion 1 week Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Zurhaar to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but Lazzaro, Phillips and Powell are all strong chances to return through the VFL. Ford will also be available, having exited the League's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, while Jed Anderson (conditioning) will also make his comeback through the reserves. Polec underwent surgery on a foot issue over the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Ankle Test Charlie Dixon Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Neck/shoulder Test Orazio Fantasia Knee 5-7 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder Test Trent McKenzie Knee TBC Josh Sinn Groin 3-4 weeks Ollie Wines Heart TBC Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Brownlow medallist Wines has been ruled out for round five after his health scare which has been diagnosed as atrial fibrillation. Wines' availability in coming weeks remains unclear but he has been cleared to resume light training. Lycett is in doubt after dislocating his shoulder but playing on in the round four loss to Melbourne. Robbie Gray and Sam Skinner have been removed from the injury list and will come into calculations, with the former coming out of health and safety protocols. Skinner's availability comes alongside news on fellow key defenders with McKenzie having an arthroscopic clean-out of his knee while Aliir has returned to training having made quick progress in his recovery from syndesmosis surgery. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Caddy Soreness Test Dylan Grimes Hamstring TBC Dustin Martin Personal TBC Nick Vlastuin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Tigers have been eyeing round five as the return for Vlastuin from his nagging hamstring injury. He will have to get through training this week to be deemed available but should be back for his first game of 2022. Kane Lambert played about a half of VFL action over the weekend after his long return from his hip injury. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nick Coffield ACL Season Hunter Clark Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jarryn Geary Concussion Test Dan Hannebery Calf 6-8 weeks Jack Higgins Concussion Test Zak Jones Personal leave TBC Paddy Ryder Suspension Round seven Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Higgins and Geary are both a chance to return from concussion protocols this weekend after suffering head knocks. Higgins will be assessed later in the week. Billings is edging closer to a return from the hamstring troubles that have hampered his start to 2022, with Clark also not far away from the shoulder injury he suffered during the AAMI Community Series. Jones is back training at the club but there is no timeframe on his return to playing just yet. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lance Franklin Finger 2 weeks Tom Hickey Knee 5 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

Franklin had surgery early in the week following his injury against North Melbourne and will miss matches against West Coast and Hawthorn. Papley is still a week or two away, with coach John Longmire saying the small forward will take his training to the "next level" this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 2 weeks Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Greg Clark Shoulder 1-2 weeks Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Jamie Cripps Pectoral Test Luke Edwards Groin TBC Andrew Gaff Ankle 1 week Tom Joyce Ankle 3 weeks Tim Kelly Hamstring Test Nic Naitanui Knee 12 weeks Sam Petrevski-Seton Calf Test Dom Sheed Ankle 4 weeks Zane Trew Shin 2 weeks Elliot Yeo Calf Test Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

West Coast's injury list is shortening with Shuey, Kelly, Petrevski-Seton, Yeo and Cripps all potentially available for their Good Friday game against Sydney. Shuey was on light training duties on Monday after coming out of health and safety protocols on Friday, while Kelly, Petrevski-Seton and Cripps appeared to move unimpeded. Allen has also returned to training but is unlikely to be available to play this week. Naitanui has been ruled out until the second half of the season with a medial ligament knee injury. Edwards was subbed off in Saturday's win over Collingwood with a groin problem having had similar issues last year. – Ben Somerford

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dominic Bedendo Hand 2-3 weeks Josh Bruce Knee 8-12 weeks Zaine Cordy Concussion Available Sam Darcy Foot 6-8 weeks Mitch Hannan Illness Test Jason Johannisen Calf 3-4 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 4-6 weeks Toby McLean Knee 4-5 months Anthony Scott Head Test Jordon Sweet Concussion 1 week Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: April 12, 2022

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs have picked up a handful of injuries over the past week, including hamstring setbacks for Keath and Vandermeer. Keath looks set to spend longer on the sidelines in a blow to the Dogs' defence. Cordy will return this week from concussion, while Hannan faces a test after falling ill last week and not playing at any level. Scott had migraine symptoms in the third quarter of the loss to the Tigers so will be monitored this week.- Cal Twomey

