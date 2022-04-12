THE LATEST on Ollie Wines, Lance Franklin, Will Day, Alex Keath and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round four.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Hinge
|Hip
|TBC
|Andrew McPherson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Zac Taylor
|Thumb
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Adelaide has a relatively clean bill of health but Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's narrow loss to Essendon after a cork to his hip pointer which would require scans once the swelling had gone down, likely on Tuesday, which will determine his availability. Andrew McPherson pulled up sore after his return from a hamstring injury in the SANFL. - Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The weeks above are the official numbers on the club's website, but they won't be that long. Both Coleman and Hipwood are back in the main training group and eyeing a return to action. Coleman has been running well for weeks and could come into the frame for the VFL match following this weekend's bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|H&S protocols
|Available
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|9-13 weeks
|Ed Curnow
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Patrick Cripps
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Corey Durdin
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Motlop
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Marc Pittonet
|Back
|Test
|Tom Williamson
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Cripps won't recover from a hamstring strain in time for Sunday's clash with the Power. But the Blues expect four players – Carroll, Durdin, Motlop and Williamson – to return from the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. Pittonet and McDonald are also strong chances to be available after respective back issues. Sam Philp returned from bruised ribs in the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Aiden Begg
|Concussion
|1 week
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|12 weeks
|Jack Ginnivan
|Soreness
|1 week
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|9 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Available
|Beau McCreery
|Hip
|1 week
|Brody Mihocek
|H&S protocols
|1 week
|Nathan Murphy
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Shoulder
|Available
|Trey Ruscoe
|Plantaris
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Gun playmaker Elliott is set to miss up to the next three months after suffering an injury to his AC joint in the loss to West Coast, while Ginnivan and Mihocek were ruled out on Tuesday. Young key forward Johnson is also set for a long stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring tendon injury in the VFL, just when he was on the cusp of an AFL debut. Adams is expected to be available for Thursday night's clash against Brisbane after exiting health and safety protocols on Tuesday morning, while Kreuger is also set to be available after overcoming a shoulder injury. Roughead made a successful return from shoulder surgery in the VFL last weekend is a chance to return for the trip to Queensland. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Cutler
|H&S protocols
|TBC
|Aaron Francis
|Knee
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Zach Merrett
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|Test
|James Stewart
|Calf
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Snelling will be missing for multiple weeks after re-injuring his calf in his return game on Sunday against the Crows. Cox will be a chance to return from his ankle injury, as will Jones although the key forward is likely to come back via the VFL. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBC
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot/ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Ankle
|Test
|Caleb Serong
|Knee
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Dockers are set to have Serong and Tucker available in round five to bolster their midfield. Fremantle made a conservative call by withdrawing Pearce late against GWS in round four so he's set to also be up for selection. James Aish tweaked his ankle against the Giants but isn’t on their injury list. There's still no clear timeline for Fyfe, but he is more than a month away. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|8-12 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Hip
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|Concussion
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Hip
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Concussion
|Test
|Quinton Narkle
|Ankle
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Back and hip
|2-3 months
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Stewart
|Gastro
|Available
|James Willis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Captain Selwood will return for Easter Monday after missing the win over Brisbane due to being rested, while Stewart has recovered from gastro and will face the Hawks. Narkle has been ruled out of round five with an ankle injury but he has avoided a fracture or syndesmosis injury. Higgins and Menegola are progressing through concussion protocols and will be tested later in the week, as will Ratugolea who missed the clash against the Lions after being subbed out of the win over Collingwood with an ankle injury. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Charlie Constable
|Concussion
|Test
|Jy Farrar
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Jeffrey
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
It's good news all round for the Suns with Lukosius a chance to miss just one week after hobbling off late in Sunday's win over Carlton. Scans showed there was no structural damage to his knee. Farrar was subbed out against the Blues, but has no significant damage and is expected to train later in the week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|12-16 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|8-12 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Nick Haynes
|Ankle
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Zach Sproule
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The watch will be on Haynes who missed last week's match with his ankle injury. He'll need to get through main training to be considered for Saturday night's match against Melbourne. Stone is hoping to re-join the main training group next week after suffering his injury during the AAMI Community Series. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Foot
|1 week
|Will Day
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Koschitzke
|Eye
|Available
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|10-12 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Star forward Wingard will undergo another scan this week to determine the severity of the deep cork calf he suffered against Carlton in round three. The dual All-Australian missed Sunday's loss to St Kilda due to heavy bleeding around the area of the cork. Day will miss the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong after copping a concussion against the Saints on Sunday. Lynch is expected to be available for selection but still needs to exit concussion protocols later this week after experiencing delays due to entering health and safety protocols. Koschitzke hurt his eye in the early stages of Sunday's VFL game but has been cleared of any damage. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Suspension
|Round six
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Joel Smith
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Daniel Turner
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will regain Smith from the AFL's health and safety protocols, but Brown is suspended from a VFL incident and will miss another week. Salem is still around a month away from a return, but Harrison Petty made his comeback from calf surgery through the VFL over the weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|H&S protocols
|Available
|Charlie Lazzaro
|Calf
|Test
|Will Phillips
|Glandular fever
|Test
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Tom Powell
|Calf
|Test
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Tarryn Thomas
|Internal bruising
|1-2 weeks
|Cameron Zurhaar
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will lose Zurhaar to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, but Lazzaro, Phillips and Powell are all strong chances to return through the VFL. Ford will also be available, having exited the League's health and safety protocols on Tuesday, while Jed Anderson (conditioning) will also make his comeback through the reserves. Polec underwent surgery on a foot issue over the weekend and could miss up to six weeks. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Xavier Duursma
|Neck/shoulder
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Wines
|Heart
|TBC
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Brownlow medallist Wines has been ruled out for round five after his health scare which has been diagnosed as atrial fibrillation. Wines' availability in coming weeks remains unclear but he has been cleared to resume light training. Lycett is in doubt after dislocating his shoulder but playing on in the round four loss to Melbourne. Robbie Gray and Sam Skinner have been removed from the injury list and will come into calculations, with the former coming out of health and safety protocols. Skinner's availability comes alongside news on fellow key defenders with McKenzie having an arthroscopic clean-out of his knee while Aliir has returned to training having made quick progress in his recovery from syndesmosis surgery. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Caddy
|Soreness
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dustin Martin
|Personal
|TBC
|Nick Vlastuin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Tigers have been eyeing round five as the return for Vlastuin from his nagging hamstring injury. He will have to get through training this week to be deemed available but should be back for his first game of 2022. Kane Lambert played about a half of VFL action over the weekend after his long return from his hip injury. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Concussion
|Test
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion
|Test
|Zak Jones
|Personal leave
|TBC
|Paddy Ryder
|Suspension
|Round seven
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Higgins and Geary are both a chance to return from concussion protocols this weekend after suffering head knocks. Higgins will be assessed later in the week. Billings is edging closer to a return from the hamstring troubles that have hampered his start to 2022, with Clark also not far away from the shoulder injury he suffered during the AAMI Community Series. Jones is back training at the club but there is no timeframe on his return to playing just yet. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lance Franklin
|Finger
|2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Papley
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
Franklin had surgery early in the week following his injury against North Melbourne and will miss matches against West Coast and Hawthorn. Papley is still a week or two away, with coach John Longmire saying the small forward will take his training to the "next level" this week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Greg Clark
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Jamie Cripps
|Pectoral
|Test
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Andrew Gaff
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Tim Kelly
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|12 weeks
|Sam Petrevski-Seton
|Calf
|Test
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Zane Trew
|Shin
|2 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
West Coast's injury list is shortening with Shuey, Kelly, Petrevski-Seton, Yeo and Cripps all potentially available for their Good Friday game against Sydney. Shuey was on light training duties on Monday after coming out of health and safety protocols on Friday, while Kelly, Petrevski-Seton and Cripps appeared to move unimpeded. Allen has also returned to training but is unlikely to be available to play this week. Naitanui has been ruled out until the second half of the season with a medial ligament knee injury. Edwards was subbed off in Saturday's win over Collingwood with a groin problem having had similar issues last year. – Ben Somerford
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dominic Bedendo
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|8-12 weeks
|Zaine Cordy
|Concussion
|Available
|Sam Darcy
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Illness
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 months
|Anthony Scott
|Head
|Test
|Jordon Sweet
|Concussion
|1 week
|Laith Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: April 12, 2022
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs have picked up a handful of injuries over the past week, including hamstring setbacks for Keath and Vandermeer. Keath looks set to spend longer on the sidelines in a blow to the Dogs' defence. Cordy will return this week from concussion, while Hannan faces a test after falling ill last week and not playing at any level. Scott had migraine symptoms in the third quarter of the loss to the Tigers so will be monitored this week.- Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list