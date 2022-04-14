BRISBANE has proven too strong for a brave Collingwood outfit, winning by seven points in an Easter Thursday thriller at the Gabba.

The Magpies made a solid start to lead by two goals at the first change, before the Lions got on a roll in the second term with six goals in a row to take a 13-point buffer into half-time.

The home side never managed to shake off the Pies, just holding on in Lachie Neale's 200th match to win 15.8 (98) to 14.7 (91).

The Lions move to 4-1 with the victory, while the Pies have now lost three on the trot after a blistering start to life under Craig McRae.

Neale gathered 33 possessions and a goal in his milestone game, while Jack Crisp was the leading disposal-winner on the ground with 36.

