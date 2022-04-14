Collingwood players walk off the ground after losing to Brisbane in round five on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HONOURABLE losses just won't cut it for Craig McRae.

Collingwood's coach was pleased with the Magpies' effort in Thursday night's seven-point loss to Brisbane, but said there was a lot to learn after falling short for a third straight week.

They led by 13 points at quarter-time but coughed up six consecutive goals in the second term and could never get their noses back in front.

"I reckon we learnt a lot about ourselves tonight," McRae said.

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

"We want to win, let's face it, honourable losses are one thing, but if you have 22 honourable losses you finish bottom.

"We're here to win and we didn't get the job done and we've got some work to do still."

Nathan Kreuger celebrates a goal during the round five clash between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Gabba on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood generated 62 inside 50s and despite kicking the game's final three goals couldn't muster enough scores to topple the home team.

Its disjointed forward line should regain some firepower for the Anzac Day clash against Essendon, with McRae expecting Brody Mihocek (health and safety protocols), Jack Ginnivan (soreness) and Beau McCreery (hip) to all be available.

Darcy Cameron is in doubt though, suffering a possible cracked rib that will be scanned in coming days.

McRae said the Magpies should learn plenty from a big match against a quality opponent away from home.

"We walk away without the four points. Are we disappointed? Yes. Do we need to get better? Yes we do," he said.

"But I think we've learnt a lot about ourselves tonight about taking more risks when we're down.

"Let's be braver and be prepared to fail having a crack at it instead of being back on our haunches. That's our message."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R5: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round five's match against Brisbane

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said he was not surprised by the plucky Magpies and was delighted with his team's response after a "shonky" first quarter.

He was full of praise for milestone man Lachie Neale, who gathered 33 disposals and helped flip the momentum of the game after quarter-time.

"He was enormous in the second quarter," Fagan said.

"He was the one that really got us going around clearance and around contested ball. He put the team on his shoulders and carried us I reckon, a little bit.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R5: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round five's match against Collingwood

"It was brilliant to see. That's what players like him do, they might have a bad quarter but they find a way to get themselves back in the game.

"On his 200th game it was great he was able to do that.

"In terms of football, I've never seen anyone work on their game any harder than what Lachie does. He's always trying to get the best out of himself and tonight he showed the way for us."

Fagan said the Lions still had plenty to work on despite owning a 4-1 record ahead of a 10-day break before playing Gold Coast.

"It's a good launching pad, that's all it is," he said.