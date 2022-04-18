Karl Amon reacts after Port Adelaide's loss to Carlton in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Five has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Karl Amon, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Jack Silvagni, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round Five match between Carlton and Port Adelaide played at the MCG on Sunday April 17, 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.