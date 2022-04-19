The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

ONE OF the basics in Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic is to pick under-priced players and sell them once they've reached their peak.

This is generally for the players referred to as cash cows.

Hawthorn draftee Josh Ward (MID, $395,000) started the season at $278k. He's played all five games and is now valued at $381k. Many coaches thought he might be one of the most profitable cash cows in the game. He's added $117k and could still increase his value, but by how much?

Ward's breakeven is 41. This is the score he needs to achieve in order to maintain his price. His last two scores have been 27 and 58 which indicate that maybe his time is close to being up.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $489,000) has increased his starting value by $199k. He has a breakeven of 38. There's still some growth in the No.1 draft pick, but selling him for a rookie coming through could help you bank some cash.

The Traders discuss strategy in how to improve your team with upgrades and downgrade on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - DPPs have dropped with some great names adding DEF and FWD status.

9:10 - Roy gave Jack Macrae his +3 for the round after coming back out after a concussion test.

12:15 - Brodie Grundy scored 54 and let down his owners.

17:00 - A hamstring injury for Aaron Hall means a trade.

19:45 - Patrick Cripps is confident he plays this week, but Roy isn't sure.

22:45 - After returning from a shoulder injury and performing in the WAFL, will Greg Clark get a game soon?

27:00 - When is the right time to cull cash cows?

32:20 - Ben Hobbs is the downgrade target of the week if you're playing him on field.

38:00 - With Lycett out for three months, Sam Hayes should get plenty of opportunity to add value.

40:30 - Will Braydon Preuss have Matt Flynn next to him this week?

44:30 - Roy's son is into 105th overall off the back of Bailey Smith.

46:20 - The Traders reveal their early trades ahead of round six.

50:40 - Tom Mitchell will be great value soon.

54:45 - Which Matt do you trade first: Matt Crouch or Matt Rowell?

58:10 - What do Cam Guthrie owners do?

1:01:20 - "Big game incoming. Hold him!" - Roy says to keep Brodie Grundy.

