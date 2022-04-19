IF THERE'S one Gold Coast player that has a genuine dislike for Brisbane, it's co-captain Touk Miller.

Miller has played in 12 QClash contests against the Suns' Queensland rival, winning just four times, and says there's nothing he'd love more than an upset victory at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions have won six straight times, and the passionate Miller says it's time for a change.

"It's my eighth year now and I do love beating Brisbane," he told AFL.com.au.

"They're a team I do respect, they're a really good footy club, but in the same breath I hate they do better things than us at the moment.

Touk Miller in action during Gold Coast v Brisbane, R19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It really grinds my gears.

"I want to be the club knocking them off and having the wood over them in Queensland. I'm looking forward to this weekend."

Brisbane has slaughtered Gold Coast in its past five victories, winning by no less than 45 points.

In round 19 last season the Suns led by 27 points at half-time, only to be trampled with a 13-goals-to-one second half.

Miller described the Lions as "relentless" and said the Suns needed a weight of numbers contributing to execute an upset.

"In the past we haven't had that against Brisbane, which is annoying and frustrating because you want to give them your best and we haven't been able to do that," he said.

"If we get weight of numbers this week, I have full confidence, and I know the group does, that we'll knock them off.

"They probably have had the wood on us for a little while now. But in terms of where I think our football club is at, we have a massive opportunity this weekend to stack our gameplan up against theirs and see who comes out on top.

"Brisbane would be a really big scalp to take."

Mabior Chol (adductor) and Jack Lukosius (knee) ran strongly at training on Tuesday but did not join in any team drills.