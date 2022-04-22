Aaron Naughton (L) and Tim English (R) celebrate a goal against Richmond in round four on April 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have suffered a significant blow with in-form ruckman Tim English set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

English had hamstring tightness at training on Wednesday with scans later confirming a low-grade strain that will sideline the 24-year-old for the next 2-3 weeks.

The young ruck was in the best form of his career, averaging 22 touches, seven marks and 22 hitouts per game across the first five weeks.

Teammates help Tim English celebrate a goal in round four, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Veteran Stef Martin comes into the side to face Adelaide on Saturday for his first senior game of the season, which will also be the 200th of his career.

"On Wednesday at training, Tim English had the onset of some hamstring tightness," Western Bulldogs head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

"MRI and clinical tests have confirmed that he has a low-grade hamstring injury.”

"The club is working through his return to play plan but expect Tim to miss the next 2-3 games."

The Dogs will also blood debutant Robbie McComb against the Crows, while swingman Josh Schache returns to the side.

Years of hard work + dedication had led to Robbie McComb earning his AFL opportunity.



Years of hard work + dedication had led to Robbie McComb earning his AFL opportunity.

Proud family moment as our debutant receives his playing guernsey

Coach Luke Beveridge said trying to blunt the impact of Adelaide spearhead Taylor Walker was front of mind for the Dogs.

Walker has kicked nine goals in two appearances since his return from a six-game suspension for a racist slur and was a central figure in the Crows' upset of Richmond last week.

The job could fall to Ryan Gardner and off-season recruit Tim O'Brien, with Alex Keath (hamstring) sidelined.

"Taylor is a player that doesn't need many opportunities," Beveridge said during the week.

"He's such an amazing kick, field kick and finishing, so we've got to make sure we starve him of supply.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during the R5 clash between Adelaide and Richmond at Adelaide Oval on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's been kicking really opportunistic goals, as well, not just mark and set shots.

"We'll put some time into him."

Adelaide finished fourth from bottom last year but has shown signs of improvement in a 2-3 start to 2022.

Two of its defeats, as well as one of its wins, have been in games decided by margins of less than a kick.

"They're building their performance on what they established towards the end of last year and they're presenting as a huge challenge for anyone who plays them," Beveridge said.

-with AAP